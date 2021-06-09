Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Bend 80, Mountain View 68
Summit 66, South Eugene 53
Pendleton at Crook County 72, Pendleton 39
Redmond 58, The Dalles 49
Hood River Valley 61, Ridgeview 36
Corbett 67, Madras 56
Sweet Home 51, Sisters 44
Trinity Lutheran 61, Butte Falls 50
Wednesday's Games
Bend at Madras, late
Sisters at Newport, late
Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, late
North Lake at Central Christian, late
Girls Basketball
Tuesday's Late Games
Bend 15, Mountain View 35
South Eugene 53, Summit 43
Pendleton 60, Crook County 41
Ridgeview 57, Hood River Valley 27
Redmond 43, The Dalles 28
Corbett 52, Madras 47
Sisters 43, Sweet Home 31
Wednesday's Games
Newport at Sisters, late
Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, canceled
North Lake at Central Christian, late
Wrestling
Wednesday's Results
Redmond Duals, late
