Prep Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Bend 80, Mountain View 68

Summit 66, South Eugene 53

Pendleton at Crook County 72, Pendleton 39

Redmond 58, The Dalles 49

Hood River Valley 61, Ridgeview 36

Corbett 67, Madras 56

Sweet Home 51, Sisters 44

Trinity Lutheran 61, Butte Falls 50

Wednesday's Games

Bend at Madras, late

Sisters at Newport, late

Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, late

North Lake at Central Christian, late

Girls Basketball

Tuesday's Late Games

Bend 15, Mountain View 35

South Eugene 53, Summit 43

Pendleton 60, Crook County 41

Ridgeview 57, Hood River Valley 27

Redmond 43, The Dalles 28

Corbett 52, Madras 47

Sisters 43, Sweet Home 31

Wednesday's Games

Newport at Sisters, late

Trinity Lutheran at Rogue Valley Adventist, canceled

North Lake at Central Christian, late

Wrestling

Wednesday's Results

Redmond Duals, late

 

