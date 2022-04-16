Prep Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Baseball

Friday's late results

Pleasant Hill at La Pine, late

Saturday's results

Sprague at Mountain View, canceled

Sprague at Mountain View, canceled

Summit 12, South Salem 6

South Salem 7, Summit 6

Bend 4, West Salem 1

Bend at West Salem, late

Softball

Saturday's results

Sprague 15, Mountain View 0

Sprague 19, Mountain View 0

South Salem at Summit DH, canceled

West Salem at Bend DH, canceled

Boys tennis

Saturday's results

Mountain View at McNary, late

Mountain View at McKay, late

Caldera at McNary, late

Bend at West Salem, canceled

Summit at West Salem, late

Bend at South Salem, canceled

Summit at South Salem, late

Girls tennis

Saturday's results

McNary at Mountain View, late

McKay at Mountain View, late

West Salem at Bend, canceled

South Salem at Bend, canceled

South Salem at Summit, late

West Salem at Summit, late

Hood River Valley at Ridgeview, late

Hood River Valley at Redmond, late

