PREP SCOREBOARD
Baseball
Wednesday's Games
Gladstone 15, Madras 0
Sisters at Stayton, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Summit 6, Bend 3
Gladstone 9, Madras 3
Softball
Thursday's Games
Bend 19, Summit 0
Ridgeview 18, Mountain View 0
Gladstone 14, Madras 13
Sweet Home 11, Sisters 1
Culver 13, Jefferson 1
Boys tennis
Thursday's Results
Summit at Mountain View, late
Cascade 6, Madras 0,
Sisters at Philomath, late
Girls tennis
Thursday's Results
Summit 6, Mountain View 0
Madras at Cascade, late
Track and field
Wednesday's Late Results
Culver, La Pine at Mountain View
Boys
Team Scores — Mountain View 117, La Pine 28, Culver 14
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Samuel Creech, MV, 11.93; 200m: Sebastian Ortega, MV, 25.14; 400: Owen Behnke, MV, 53.63; 800m: Owen Behnke, MV, 2:11.63; 1500m: Chase Schermer, MV, 4:28.16; 3000m: Jake Horat, CUL, 11:10.85; 110m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 21.67; 300m Hurdles: Cole Chroninger, MV, 59.56; 4x100m Relay: MV: Callahan Corwin, Samuel Creech, Caleb Dickerson, Sabastian Ortega, 48.17; 4x400m Relay: MV: Benjamin Clawson, Ryder Mauck, Kyle Swenson, Chase Schermer; Shot Put: Stephen Machin, LP, 47-7; Discus: Stephen Machin, LP, 135-02; Javelin: Walter Marquez, MV, 134-00; High jump: Derek Martin, MV, 5-10; Pole vault: Calvin Lewis, MV, 10-06; Long jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 18-00; Triple Jump: Dylan Mann, LP, 38-06.
Girls
Teams Scores — Mountain View 115, La Pine 39, Culver 8
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Hannah Ortiz, MV, 14.14; 200m: Hannah Ortiz, 29.50; 800m: Hannah Tranby, MV, 2:38.37; 1500: Iris Welsh, MV, 5:20.00; 3000: Emily Moore, MV, 11:31.08; 100m Hurdles: Alicia Welker, MV, 17.39; 300m Hurdles: Savannah Johnstone, LP, 59.51; 4x100m Relay: MV: Emmersyn Urbach, Hannah Ortiz, Emma, Ross, Adrienne Dimmitt, 55.24; 4x400m Relay: MV: Hannah Tranby, Olivia Carpenter, Emily Moore, Iris Welsh, 4:49.52; Shot put: Avery DeLuca, LP, 28-03; Discus: Megan McGuire, MV, 92-06; Javelin: Anyla Rico, CUL, 92-08; High Jump: Grace Graham, MV, 4-10; Pole vault: Hayleigh Michael, LP, 8-00; Long jump: Grace Graham, MV, 16-04; Triple Jump: Alicia Welker, MV, 35-00.
Sisters, Gilchrist, Paisley at Summit
Boys
Team Scores — Summit 174.5, Sisters 48.5, Paisley 8, Gilchrist 1
Individuals (Event winners) — Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Brody Anderson, SIS, 11.99; 200m Brody Anderson, SIS, 23.87; 400m: Malcolm Boyd, SUM, 50.68; 800m: Sam May, SIS, 2:02.89; 1500m: Ethan Hosang, SIS, 4:12.05; 3000m: Bailey Martin, SUM, 10:04.00; 110m: Benjamin Strang, SUM, 18.33; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Michael Davies, Gavin Fleck, Ryan Wood, Malcolm Boyd, 45.39; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Malcolm Boyd, Sam Timms, Ryan Wood, Jack Strang, 3:32.34; Shot put: Cameron Wessel, SIS, 35.06; Discus: Nicholas Jacobsen, SUM, 106-04; Javelin: Carson Brown, SIS, 131-11; High jump: Noah Goodrich, SUM, 6-00; Pole vault: Gavin Fleck, SUM, 13-00; Long jump: Hayden Sharp, SIS, 20-03.5; Triple jump: Sam Timms, SUM, 38-02.
Girls
Teams Scores — Summit 141, Sisters 83, Paisley 1
Individuals (Event winners) — 100m: Morgan Hanson, SUM, 13.24; 200m Lia Cooper, SUM, 26.91; 400m: Eleanor McDonald, SUM, 1:05.14; 800m: Maggie Williams, SUM, 2:08.45; 1500m: Ella Thorsett, SIS, 4:58.09; 3000m: Ashley Boone, SUM, 11:01.28; 100m Hurdles: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 20.85; 300m Hurdles: Morgan Powell, SUM, 1:04.90; 4x100m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Morgan Hanson, Kohana Nakato, Ava Carry-McDonald, 49:89; 4x400m Relay: SUM: Lia Cooper, Teaghan Knox, Morgan Hanson, Eleanor McDonald, 4:19.71; Shot put: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 37-01; Discus: Kitt Rupar, SUM, 112-10; Javelin: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 141-03; High jump: Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-05; Paul vault: Shelby Larson, SIS, 9-00; Long jump: Kohana Nakato, SUM, 16-10.5; Triple jump: Ava Carry-McDonald, SUM, 32-05.00.
Thursday's Results
Ridgeview Invitational, late
