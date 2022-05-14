Prep Scoreboard

Baseball

Saturday's results

Mountain View 11, South Salem 1

Mountain View 8, South Salem 1

McNary 4, Bend 0

Bend 4, McNary 3

Pendleton 14, Crook County 3

Pendleton 11, Crook County 4

Softball

Saturday's results

South Salem 15, Mountain View 0

South Salem 12, Mountain View 0

Bend 7, McNary 0

Bend 5, McNary 0

Sprague 11, Summit 0

Sprague 17, Summit 0

Crook County at Pendleton (DH), canceled

Culver at Jefferson, canceled 

Track and Field

Friday's late results

Mountain Valley Conference Championships at McKay

Boys

Team scores — Summit 190, West Salem 144, Mountain View 89, Bend 79, Sprague 49, McNary 38, South Salem 34, McKay 30, Caldera 9.

Individual results (local state qualifiers) — 200m: 2. Treyden Lucas, BND, 22.81; 400m: 2. Treyden Lucas, BND, 49.76; 800m: 2. Kyle Swenson, MV, 1:56.90; 1500m: 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 4:01.74; 3000m: 1. Mason Kissell, SUM, 8:32.56; 2. Jackson Keefer, SUM, 8:32.20; 110m hurdles: 1. Caden Gorbett, BND, 15.52; 2. Jenson Molebash, BND, 15.97; 300m hurdles: 1. Fisher Fraley, SUM, 41.21; 4x100m relay: 1. Bend (Blake Groshong, Sean Craven, Jack Sorenson, Treyden Lucas) 44.12; 2. Mountain View (Kaden Alayan, Samuel Creech, Sebastian Ortega, Callahan Corwin) 44.32; 4x400m relay: 1. Summit (Jake Bernardi, Luca Vuletic, Fisher Fraley, Max Anders) 3:28.39; Shot put: 1. Spencer Elliott, SUM, 47-09.75; Discus: 2. Sam Larson, MV, 131-06; Javelin: 2. Mylon Pofahl, SUM, 133-06; High jump: 1. Derek Martin, MV, 6-02; 2. Isaac Knapp, SUM, 6-02; Pole vault: 1. Gavin Fleck, SUM, 14-06; 2. Calvin Lewis, MV, 14-00; 3. Jenson Molebash, BND, 14-00; Long jump: 1. Sebastian Ortega, MV, 20-05.75; Triple jump: 1. Evens Peters, SUM, 43-05.5; 2. Sebastian Ortega, MV, 42-07.

Girls

Team scores — Summit 229, West Salem 133, South Salem 62, Mountain View 59, Bend 50, McKay 50, Sprague 49, Caldera 20, McNary 8.

Individual results (state qualifiers) — 200m: 1. Ruby Bishop, SUM, 26.15; 400m: 2. Ruby Bishop, SUM, 59.59; 800m: 1. Maggie Williams, 2:14.71; 2. Teaghan Knox, SUM, 2:18.07; 1500m: 1. Ella Thorsett, SUM, 4:33.29; 2. Maggie Williams, SUM, 4:33.33; 3. Barrett Justema, SUM, 4:34.16; 3000m: 1. Ella Thorsett, SUM, 10:28.09; 2. Barrett Justema, SUM, 10:28.10; 100m hurdles: 1. Sara Rivas, BND, 15.05; 300m hurdles: 1. Sara Rivas, BND, 46.26; 2. Tara Jessen, SUM, 47.84; 4x400m relay: 1. Summit (Ruby Bishop, Maggie Williams, Abigail Fagan, Claire McDonald) 4:06.14; Shot put: 2. Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 37-07.75; Discus: 1. Cassidy Faulkner, BND, 141-09; Javelin: 1. Avery Ruhl, SUM, 112-08; 2. Ramsey Starr, SUM, 105-05; High jump: 2. Isabella Sanderl, SUM, 5-0; Pole vault: 2. Kaylee Nystrom, SUM, 9-06; Long jump: 2. Ava Carry McDonald, SUM, 17-05.5; Triple jump: 1. Ava Carry McDonald, SUM, 34-04.5.

Saturday's results

IMC Championships at Crook County, late

Madras at Tri-Valley Conference championships, late

Sisters at Oregon West Conference championships, late 

La Pine at Special District 3 championships, late

Reporter: 541-383-0307, brathbone@bendbulletin.com

