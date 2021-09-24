Sisters-Sweet Home volleyball

Sisters’ Hannah Fendall dives for a dig against Sweet Home at Sisters High School earlier this month.

 Jerry Baldock/Submitted photo

Central Oregon prep notebook

Volleyball

The Class 4A Oregon West Conference got a little more interesting with Cascade High beating Sisters volleyball Tuesday evening, creating a three-way tie atop the standings among Sisters, Cascade and Sweet Home. 

Cascade took down the Outlaws in four sets Tuesday in Turner, giving Sisters its first non-tournament loss of the season. However, the Outlaws were without key player and Sacramento State commit Greta Davis, who was inactive with a leg injury.

With a 3-0 sweep of McKay Tuesday, Mountain View saw its 20-match (non-tournament) losing streak dating back to 2019 come to an end. The Cougars dominated the Royal Scots 25-8, 25-14, 25-14 to pick up the Mountain Valley Conference victory — which last came against McKay on Oct. 10, 2019.

Girls soccer

While Sydney Sventek scored two goals for Bend High in its final non-conference game, the Lava Bears fell to 5A power La Salle Prep 3-2 Tuesday. The Falcons scored twice in the final 15 minutes to pull out the victory and put an end to the Lava Bears' four-game winning streak. Bend opens Mountain Valley Conference play on Tuesday against McKay.

It has been a stellar non-conference season for the Bend area girls soccer programs. Summit has not lost a game, going 3-0-1 (Summit played a match against Grant late Friday afternoon) while Mountain View went 5-2 before conference play.

—Bulletin staff report

