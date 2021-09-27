Football: No team in Class 5A football is scoring points at a greater clip than Redmond High. Through three games this season, the Panthers are averaging 59 points per game. In the last two games alone, Redmond found the end zone 22 times whether via offense, defense or special teams.
However, keeping that pace may become more of a challenge for the Panthers as their competition intensifies this Friday at home against Hood River Valley (3-1), which has not given up more than 27 points in a game this season.
Cross-country: In a meet that brought teams from throughout the West — including California, Idaho, Colorado, Washington and Arizona — the Summit girls cross-country team finished second in the 5,000 meters Danner Championship at the Nike Portland XC event held at Blue Lake Park just outside Portland on Saturday. The Storm finished 13 points behind Cherry Creek of Englewood, Colorado. Seniors Teaghan Knox (17:35.30, fourth) and Maggie Williams (17:49.50, ninth) were the two top-10 finishers for the Storm, while juniors Ella Thorsett (17:59.70, 14th) and Barrett Justema (18:08.70, 17th) finished in the top 20 for Summit. Kate Peters of Lake Oswego won the race in 16:40.90.
La Pine junior Wyatt Montgomery won the Cottage Grove Bramble Scramble Saturday at Cottage Grove High in a time of 18:05.00. It was his second top-two finish in races last week. He also finished second at the Santiam Christian Invitational on Wednesday with a time of 17:39.86.
—Brian Rathbone, The Bulletin
