A handful of the state’s top volleyball teams made the trip to Central Oregon to play in the annual Bend Clearwater Tournament this past weekend. But a team from Oregon did not claim the tournament title.
Skyview, of Nampa, Idaho, came to Oregon and won convincingly. The reigning Idaho state champions beat West Linn — which won a thrilling three-set match against Jesuit in the semifinals — in the championship round in two sets, 25-14, 24-13. In the semifinals, the Hawks took down Bend High in two sets, 25-12, 25-19.
The good news for the Lava Bears is that Skyview just might be tougher than any team they face the remainder of the season — at least until the Class 6A state playoffs.
“We did a lot of good things, we just made some unforced errors that really shot us in the foot,” said Bend High coach Kristin Cooper. “From the game as a whole, I felt like we got a lot better seeing that pace of an offense. Their blocking and their defense were picking up everything. It forced us to be a little smarter. That is part of the game that I think we learned from playing them.”
After a morning of pool play, Bend was the lone Central Oregon team to advance to the Gold Bracket, while five other Central Oregon teams — Ridgeview, Sisters, Summit, Crook County and Redmond — advanced to the Silver Bracket. The 4A Outlaws ended up winning the bracket with victories over 6A Summit (22-25, 27-25, 15-13), 5A Dallas (27-25, 23-25, 16-14) and 6A North Medford (25-21, 25-22) in the single-elimination tournament.
Football: Summit win streak ends
Summit football had its four-game winning streak come to an end after falling 28-15 at South Salem on Saturday night in a clash between the top two teams in the 6A Mountain Valley Conference.
West Salem (3-0 Special District 6, 5-1 overall) logged more than 180 yards rushing while running backs Johnny Withers (two) and Brooks Ferguson combined for three rushing touchdowns. Ferguson also threw for a touchdown for the Titans.
Summit running back Ryan Powell had an 81-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Titans scored a touchdown late in the second quarter to take a 21-9 lead by halftime.
The Storm (3-1, 4-2) rallied in the fourth quarter, as quarterback Hogan Carmichael connected with wideout Joe Schutz for a touchdown. Summit even recovered an onside kick, but the comeback came up short.
The Storm will face Mountain View at home on Saturday at 5 p.m. with a chance to sweep the Bend-area high schools.
Cross-country: Mountain View boys win
At the Springfield Invite on Saturday, the Mountain View boys cross-country team won in convincing fashion with a total of 23 points, 55 ahead of second-place Springfield. Four runners finished in the top six for the Cougars.
Mountain View's Chase Schermer, Kyle Kirsch and Benjamin Clawson were the top three placers, as Schermer was first to cross the line in 16 minutes, 59.6 seconds. Kirsch finished second in 17:11.9 and Clawson third in 17:36.7. Luke Larsen finished sixth in 17:46.2.
