Sisters volleyball continues to make statements in the first month of the season. Most recently the Outlaws won the Sisters Tournament over the weekend, with the notable win coming in the championship round against Valley Catholic.
In what could very well be a preview of the 4A state volleyball championship match — Valley Catholic and Sisters were No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the most recent coaches polls — the Outlaws swept the Valiants in two sets, 25-19, 25-14. During the tournament Sisters beat Burns, which will likely be in contention for the 3A state title, in the semifinals.
Bend High also won a volleyball tournament over the weekend, taking home the Rogue Valley Classic title. The Lava Bears took down Crook County and South Medford, then beat Mountain Valley Conference foe McNary in the championship match. It marked the second time in four days that Bend beat McNary. In 26 sets this year, the Lava Bears have won 25 of them.
Cross-country
At the site of the state championship meet on Saturday, Summit's Teaghan Knox crossed the finish line first at the Northwest XC Classic at Eugene's Lane Community College with a time of 17:53.40. Her teammates Maggie Williams finished third (18:33.67), Ella Thorsett (fourth, 18:50.50) and Barrett Justema (fifth, 18:51.97) to help the Summit girls cross-country team win the team title at the annual meet. The Storm finished 39 points ahead of second-place finisher Ida B. Wells.
The Summit boys finished third at the Northwest Classic, with Jackson Keefer leading the way with a ninth-place finish (15:54.81). Ridgeview's Finn Anspach finished second in the race with a time of 15:38.56.
Girls soccer
With a 9-1 win on Saturday on the road against Sandy, Bend High girls soccer has pushed its winning streak to four games since its opening-season loss. During the streak, the Lava Bears have outscored their opponents 20-1. The Lava Bears open conference play next Tuesday after one final tune-up against La Salle Prep on Thursday.
Football
Ridgeview football played in its second overtime game of the year Saturday, but the second time did not go as well as the first as the Ravens fell to Hood River Valley in an Intermountain Conference game, 28-27.
