REDMOND — A quadruple bogey was not exactly what Summit’s Zoe Garcia was hoping for on the first hole of the Intermountain Conference district golf tournament at Juniper Golf Course, but her next 35 holes proved to be the conference’s best after the frustrating start.

With a score of 78 through the first 18 on Monday and 77 on Tuesday, Garcia won the IMC girls title by 11 strokes, helping the Storm to the team title with a combined score of 677 — 167 strokes ahead of second-place Redmond.

