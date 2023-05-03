REDMOND — A quadruple bogey was not exactly what Summit’s Zoe Garcia was hoping for on the first hole of the Intermountain Conference district golf tournament at Juniper Golf Course, but her next 35 holes proved to be the conference’s best after the frustrating start.
With a score of 78 through the first 18 on Monday and 77 on Tuesday, Garcia won the IMC girls title by 11 strokes, helping the Storm to the team title with a combined score of 677 — 167 strokes ahead of second-place Redmond.
“I didn’t have a strong start,” Garcia said. “I told myself that there was a lot of golf left to play and that it would be alright. I kept going from there and worked my way back.”
When Garcia birdied the ninth hole on Monday, she felt a momentum shift that carried her through the rest of the tournament. On the back nine of the first day, Garcia turned in six pars and a birdie to take a four-stroke lead into the second round. She turned a four-stroke lead after the first day into an 11-stroke victory after eight pars and three birdies.
“You have to stay focused on the good things and the things that you did well,” Garcia said. “That was the key for me after the first round.”
All five Summit golfers finished in the top 10 of the leaderboard. Senior Saylor Gillet tied for second with Caldera's Anna Latimer with a two-day score of 166. Senior Jada Richwine shot a 168, Sophomore Macy McAlister shot a 190 and sophomore Clare Crawley carded a 202.
The Summit team automatically qualified for the two-day Class 5A girls state tournament at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks May 15-16.
Garcia, Gilet and Richwine all competed in last year’s 6A state golf championship, helping the Storm finish sixth as a team, with Garcia being the team’s highest individual placer at 21st.
Also qualifying for state as individuals were Latimer and Bend High’s Makai Kalberg. There will be an additional chance to qualify for the state meet by achieving a qualifying score at the IMC Regionals next week at Stone Creek Golf Course in Oregon City.
The Redmond, Ridgeview and Caldera teams all qualified for regionals, while Bend’s Riley Lyons, Taylor Wirth, along with Mountain View’s Isabella Hugulet and Daisy Kenel qualified for regionals as individuals.
Much like the girls field, the Summit boys won the IMC team title and had the individual champion at Juniper.
Brody Grieb, the reigning 6A state champ, had a come-from-behind victory to claim the IMC title, while the Storm held off Bend to claim the team title.
Grieb entered the second day trailing teammate Jakob Hansen by six strokes. But on the second day, Grieb found extra motivation when he found out his younger brother Bryce Grieb, a freshman alternate, shot a 36 to his 37 through the first nine holes.
“I figured I would kick it into gear,” Grieb said. “I’ll give the credit to hearing little brother with nine left to play.”
After shooting a 77 on the first day, Grieb made his move between the ninth and 12th holes when he went birdie, birdie, bogey, eagle. His birdie on the 18th hole proved to be the winning shot to complete the comeback and claim the title by one stroke with a score of 149.
Hansen finished second with a score of 150 while Summit senior Nick Huffman finished third. The top five was rounded out by a pair of Bend High golfers in freshman Silas Waller (155) and senior Sam Armstrong (157).
Armstrong provided perhaps the most thrilling moment of the tournament when his tee shot landed directly into the cup on the 16th hole. It was Armstrong's first ever hole in one and received a loud cheer from those watching nearby at the clubhouse.
“It landed dead in the hole,” Armstrong said. “It still doesn’t feel real. We jogged down to see it, and it was in the hole. I was shaking. It was cool to do that in a tournament in front of the clubhouse.”
Summit qualified as a team for the 5A boys state championships, scheduled for May 15-16 at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
Waller and Armstrong qualified for state as individuals, while the rest of the Bend High team, along with Mountain View and Caldera, qualified for next week's boys IMC regionals, also at Stone Creek. Redmond's Drake Cummings and Sean Eastham, along with Ridgeview’s Zack Asplund and Jack Dorning, qualified as individuals for regionals.
