Crook County won both the boys and girls Class 5A Intermountain Conference golf titles after the final IMC tournaments were staged on Monday.
In boys golf, the fourth and final IMC tournament was held Monday at The Dalles Country Club. After the four events, Crook County finished first with 37 team points and qualified its team for the 5A state championships, set for Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell May 16-17.
The Dalles (29) finished second, Redmond (22) was third and Ridgeview (15) took fourth. Those three teams qualified for a regional tournament scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Heron Lakes Golf Club in Portland where they will vie to qualify for state.
Crook County's Palmer Smith finished as the top IMC golfer with 96.5 points through the four tournaments. Kenneth Miller of The Dalles was second with 81, Tucker Bonner (69) of Crook County was third and Alex Iverson (63), also of Crook County, took fourth.
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Dale Nelzen was the top golfer for Redmond, finishing with 46 points. Dylan Bojanowski led Ridgewiew with 26 points.
In IMC girls golf, the third and final tournament was held Monday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. Crook County won the IMC and advances to the girls 5A state tournament, also at Emerald Valley May 16-17. The rest of the IMC teams, including Redmond and Ridgeview, will play at the regionals at Heron Lakes Monday and Tuesday.
Over the the three tournaments, Redmond's Elizabeth Richardson finished as the top individual. Crook County's Merritt O'Gorman was second and Ridgeview's Kristen Nelzen finished third.
In Monday's tournament at Meadow Lakes, Richardson shot an 87 to win. Nelzen was second with a 91 and Mya Oaks of Ridgeview was third with a 97. O'Gorman finished fourth with a 98.
—Bulletin staff report
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.