Crook County wins 5A IMC titles

Crook County won both the boys and girls Class 5A Intermountain Conference golf titles after the final IMC tournaments were staged on Monday.

In boys golf, the fourth and final IMC tournament was held Monday at The Dalles Country Club. After the four events, Crook County finished first with 37 team points and qualified its team for the 5A state championships, set for Emerald Valley Golf Course in Creswell May 16-17.

The Dalles (29) finished second, Redmond (22) was third and Ridgeview (15) took fourth. Those three teams qualified for a regional tournament scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Heron Lakes Golf Club in Portland where they will vie to qualify for state.

Crook County's Palmer Smith finished as the top IMC golfer with 96.5 points through the four tournaments. Kenneth Miller of The Dalles was second with 81, Tucker Bonner (69) of Crook County was third and Alex Iverson (63), also of Crook County, took fourth. 

Dale Nelzen was the top golfer for Redmond, finishing with 46 points. Dylan Bojanowski led Ridgewiew with 26 points.

In IMC girls golf, the third and final tournament was held Monday at Meadow Lakes Golf Course in Prineville. Crook County won the IMC and advances to the girls 5A state tournament, also at Emerald Valley May 16-17. The rest of the IMC teams, including Redmond and Ridgeview, will play at the regionals at Heron Lakes Monday and Tuesday.

Over the the three tournaments, Redmond's Elizabeth Richardson finished as the top individual. Crook County's Merritt O'Gorman was second and Ridgeview's Kristen Nelzen finished third.

In Monday's tournament at Meadow Lakes, Richardson shot an 87 to win. Nelzen was second with a 91 and Mya Oaks of Ridgeview was third with a 97. O'Gorman finished fourth with a 98.

—Bulletin staff report

