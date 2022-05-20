EUGENE — Even Zowie Nunes was surprised by her throw of 138 feet, 2 inches, that won her the Class 5A state title in the javelin on Friday.

"I didn't think I would be able to do it," Nunes said. "138 is a lot."

It was a rocky start for the the Ridgeview freshman, who faulted on one of her first tosses on the big stage of the track and field state championships at Hayward Field.

But soon thereafter, she threw the javelin farther than she ever had before, shattering her previous record of 121-5 to capture the title.

“I saw that I passed the 132 (foot) line, and I was surprised for myself,” Nunes said. 

Also setting personal records Friday at Hayward was a pair of Summit distance runners.

Juniors Ella Thorsett and Barrett Justema both finished in the top six of the Class 6A 3,000-meter run. Thorsett finished fourth in 9 minutes, 47.20 seconds and Justema finished sixth in 9:59.72.

“I felt really, really good,” Thorsett said. “It was pretty rocky the first couple of laps, then I got into a rhythm and started to feel good. It is crazy that it is done.”

For most of the nearly eight-lap race Justema was sitting in 10th place, but in the final 800 meters she found her kick and started passing runners to land on the podium.

“The last 800 I was trying to pick people off to get my way back into it,” Justema said. “I was watching Ella run in front of me. I saw her and tried to run to catch her.”

Also placing for Summit on Friday was Ava Carry McDondant, who finished eighth in the long jump, leaping 17-5 to land on the podium.

Redmond senior Jayden Gustaveson finished second in the 5A high jump, clearing 5-2, 1 inch shy of event winner Clara Bennett of Crater.

Crook County senior Josie Kasberger finished seventh in the 5A javelin with a throw of 106-1.

Sisters’ Hollie Lewis finished seventh in the 4A long jump with a leap of 15-0.75.

Madras’ Illiana Hance finished sixth in the 4A javelin with a toss of 105-9. Hance also cleared 4-10 in the high jump for seventh place.

