EUGENE — It was not her best throw of the season, but 123 feet, 4 inches, was good enough for Crook County’s Grace Brooks to win the Class 5A discus state title by more than than 12 feet Saturday at Hayward Field. She joined Ridgeview freshman Zowie Nunes as Central Oregon’s only girls state champions in track and field this season.
Brooks, a senior, has been waiting to accomplish this goal for several years.
“It has been a work in progress and I finally got a full season to do what I love,” Brooks said. “I didn’t get a PR, but I got a win and that is all that matters.”
As soon as the discus left her hand, she had a feeling of calmness as she watched the discus fly. She could just sit back and watch others try, and ultimately come up short, to reach the bar that she had set.
“Sometimes it’s nerve-wracking and I’m on edge,” Brooks said. “But I know I gotta do what I gotta do. I just have to do my thing and have fun with it.”
Brooks also reached the podium in the shot put, placing eighth (33-0). Teammate Josie Kasberger also had a nice weekend throwing for the Cowgirls at Hayward Field, landing on the podium in three throws. As a junior, Kasberger placed third in discus (111-2), sixth in shot put (33-5.75) and seventh in javelin (106-1).
Crook County freshman Natalia Crass placed third in the 400 meters with a personal best of 59.95 seconds and senior Elise Rice placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles (49.70).
And the 4x400-meter relay team of Crass, Tienna Quinn, Rice and Sofia Langley finished fourth in 4:13.21 to help the Cowgirls place sixth among 5A teams as the highest-placing Central Oregon girls team.
Summit finished 12th in the 6A field.
The bulk of the Storm’s points came from their distance runners. Senior Maggie Williams placed sixth in the 1,500 (4:29.15). And Ella Thorsett (9:47.20) and Barrett Justema (9:59.72) placed fourth and sixth in the 3,000.
Summit senior Ruby Bishop played sixth in the 400 (58.38), junior Isabella Sanderl placed seventh in high jump, clearing 5-2, and senior Ava Carry McDonald placed seventh in triple jump (35-4) and eighth in long jump (17-5.5).
The Storm’s 4x400 relay team of Bishop, Williams, Abigail Fagan and Claire McDonald placed sixth in 4:00.58.
Bend High finished 13th with 22 points — all coming from two athletes. Senior Cassidy Faulkner finished second in the discus with a 135-10 heave. Then sophomore Sara Rivas was the youngest in both events to land on the podium, finishing fourth in both the 100-meter hurdles (15.09) and 300-meter hurdles (45.55).
“I felt pretty good with how I raced,” Rivas said. “It was a great opportunity to race at Hayward. I lost focus a little bit yesterday, but today I did better managing that even if the times don’t reflect that.”
Ridgeview sophomore Kensey Gault, coming off a pair of injuries to both her legs, had her best run of the season to finish third in the 100 (12.69). Then, last year’s champion in the 100 hurdles finished seventh in the event (16.35).
“I was happy with my race,” Gault said. “Last year I would have been a little mad at myself. That was a season record for me and it was very close to where I was last year, and I’m glad to almost be back.”
Finishing fifth in the 300 hurdles (47.73) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (16.57) was Redmond freshman Jillian Bremont, joining senior Jayden Gustaveson, who placed second in the high jump, as the only Panthers to land on the podium.
Madras’ Illiana Hance placed sixth in the 4A javelin (105-9) and seventh in high jump (4-10) as the only White Buffalo to to place.
Sisters’ 4x400 relay team of Ila Reid, Hollie Lewis, Nevaeh McAfee and Gracie Vohs finished fifth (4:14.06). Vohs placed fifth in the pole vault (9-0) and Lewis finished seventh in the long jump (15-9.75).
La Pine’s 4x100-meter relay team of Kira Dennison, Savannah Johnstone, Rylee Miller and Avery DeLuca placed sixth in 53.65.
In the 2A 100 hurdles, Culver sophomore Renee Johnson set a personal record with her fifth-place finish of 17.24.
