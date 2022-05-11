high school tennis
PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Bend, Summit players reach state

SALEM — Three players from Central Oregon qualified for the Class 6A girls tennis state tournament at the Mountain Valley Conference championships Tuesday at Sprague High School.

Summit's doubles team of Sasha Schotthoefer and Stella Williams finished second place to qualify for the state tournament, set for May 19-21 at the Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.

Schotthoefer and Williams lost in the championship match to South Salem's Erin Cridge and Sadie Paterson, 7-6, 6-2.

Bend High's Marin Montagne reached the semifinals in singles and finished fourth place to qualify for the state tournament.

In the semifinals, Montagne lost to Sprague's Libby Blair, the eventual champion, 6-0, 6-0. She then fell in the third-place match to Sprague's Tirzah Tarbox, 6-4, 6-4.

Sprague won the MVC team title with 36 points, followed by West Salem (33.5), South Salem (26.5), Bend (19) and Summit (9.5).

—Bulletin staff report

