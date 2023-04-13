The Bend Invitational, a two-day girls tennis tournament that has not been played since 2019, is making its return this weekend after a three-year hiatus.
The tournament had become such a mainstay in the spring, that Caldera coach (and former Bend High coach) Kevin Collier estimates that he began running the tournament in 2000.
“I think the kids are happy to play again,” Collier said. “It is a fun way for everyone in the state to get to play each other. It also helps for the state seeding.”
It has grown so much over the last 20-plus years that there are more tennis players competing in the Bend Invitational than in the state tennis championships, with close to 200 players from Oregon and Washington set to take part at Caldera, Bend High and Bend's Juniper Park on Friday and Saturday.
“The first year we had four teams, the second year we had four teams,” Collier said. “Then it became eight teams, 12 teams and now 16 teams.”
The six teams that make up the Intermountain Conference — Bend, Mountain View, Summit, Caldera, Ridgeview and Redmond — will be participating. Also taking part are perennial 6A state title contender Jesuit and last year’s 5A state champion Crescent Valley, along with Beaverton, Camas (Wash.), Central, Grant, Lincoln, Silverton and Sheldon.
Matches start Friday at 8:30 a.m., and the championship will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Caldera.
“It is cool that our school gets to host it,” said Caldera sophomore Sierra Wall. “It is great practice to know who we are up against. I also think it is going to be beneficial to show us where we can be as a team.”
The last time the tournament was held, Caldera had yet to open. So for the players on the new high school’s tennis team, all they know are the logistics of the tournament — four matches over two days, a bunch of schools from around the state, and when they are scheduled to play.
But still, Wall is thrilled to play in the tournament starting Friday.
“I’m really excited for the new experience,” she said. “I’ve never played in a major tournament before. I’m excited to see all the players from different teams. It will be a nice insight to who the competition is going to be.”
In many ways, the Bend Invitational is similar to the Oregon Wrestling Classic: a team tournament rather than an individual tournament.
The format mirrors the dual matches that the teams play during the regular season, with four singles and four doubles matches being played. Whichever team wins the dual advances.
And like the Oregon Classic, team depth is put to the test. It is that reason that Collier started the Bend Invitational and why he enjoys it so much.
“You really get to see who the best team is,” Collier said. “The state tournament, you might have two or three of the best players in the state, but that doesn’t mean you are the strongest team from top to bottom. That is why we started it, to see who the best team was.”
