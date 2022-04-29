When Marin Montagne and Alex Johnston walked off the tennis courts after a gamble turned into an unexpected ride to the second round of the Class 6A tennis doubles state tournament as freshmen in 2019, there was little doubt in their minds that they would spend the next three springs competing on the highest stage of high school tennis.
Of course, how could a couple of first-year Bend High students know back then that a pandemic paired with academic scheduling would put an end to those plans?
“We were really confident that we were going to go all four years,” Montagne said. “My sophomore year I was the most trained and ready I had ever been. I was going to take private lessons, I was going to train and go to state and go even farther.
“And that just did not happen.”
Of course, COVID-19 canceled their entire sophomore season, and as juniors there was a condensed season, yet no state tournament. Now, with the seniors finally enjoying a typical high school sports season, an academic scheduling conflict will keep the duo from making one final run in the state tournament.
“We were really hopeful that it would work out,” Johnston said. “(Coach Kindi Vaughan) was making tons of calls to try and make it happen.”
On the same weekend as the Mountain Valley Conference district championships — where teams and individuals qualify for state — Johnston will be taking her tests for her International Baccalaureate (IB) degree. With the tests in Bend and the tournament in Salem, it was impossible to make the logistics work.
With the knowledge that there would be no final ride as tennis partners, the chances have been few and far between for Johnston and Montagne to play together in doubles matches this season. Instead, the majority of the season the two have been playing singles in preparation for districts.
"Since I know that I am playing singles, there is kinda less pressure to make it to state," Montagne said. "It is nice that it is less stressful, but we are still out here trying to get better every day."
Moving from doubles to singles is certainly an adjustment, especially for someone like Montagne, who is admittedly a loud and vocal tennis and volleyball player. There is no one really to talk to when playing singles.
Then there is the added pressure of playing alone and not having a teammate on the court, especially after years of building on-court chemistry.
"You realize that you are the one hitting every ball and taking every serve," Johnston said. "A lot more of it is on my shoulders."
But on Thursday evening at Bend High, all was back to normal. Montagne and Johnston teamed up in a doubles match against Mountain View for the final match of the regular season before the Mountain Valley Conference championships starting May 9. The pair won their Thursday match, 6-0, 6-1.
“When we get to play with each other it has been really good. It just hasn’t happened as much as we are used to,” Montagne said. “This is probably one of the last games that we will play together.”
Added Johnston: “We tried to make it the best experience that we can because we know our time together is not lasting.”
