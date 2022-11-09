The chances of playing for a state championship froze over for the Summit girls soccer team on a field under a growing blanket of snow Tuesday night.
In the Class 5A semifinal match between the No. 3 Storm and No. 7 Wilsonville, for 100 minutes, the game remained tied 1-1. But the defending state champs outlasted the Storm, winning in penalty kicks 4-2 to make a return trip to the 5A state title match against No. 8 Crescent Valley on Saturday in Hillsboro.
“Our team has worked for this for a while and it is a hard way to go out,” said Summit senior Maddie Gardner. “We showed our grit. It was hard to play in the conditions, it could have gone either way, but I’m proud of this team. It just didn’t go our way.”
Each team, when they had the wind at their backs, was able to score. Wilsonville was first on the board when freshman Camryn Schaan found the back of the net in the 22nd minute. Once the Storm had the wind advantage, they evened the score with senior Zoey Steele scoring the equalizing goal in the 54th minute.
There was no more scoring for the remaining 26 minutes of regular time, nor in the two 10-minute overtime periods.
But in penalty kicks, Wilsonville’s junior goalkeeper Jasmine Brown got two saves, while senior Natalie Kendig, junior Campbell Lawler, Schaan and junior Kenley Whittaker were able to convert for the Wildcats. The Storm — even with goals from Gardner and senior Joanne Porter, along with a save from junior goalkeeper Caroline Tom — could not match Wilsonville.
“It is the worst way to go out,” said Summit coach Jamie Brock. “They gave it their best rally and we were so close so many times, if we had five more minutes we might have gotten there. But PK’s are always tough ones. I always say that PK’s bring the best memories and the worst memories.”
Unfortunately for Summit, champions of the Intermountain Conference, the Wildcats will have fond memories of the early November semifinal match decided by penalty kicks in a blizzard.
By the time the game kicked off after 6 p.m., the field was covered with snow that continued to fall, paired with a driving wind that made for a wind chill of 20 degrees.
The conditions certainly affected how the two high-scoring offenses played.
“The speed of play is so much slower,” Gardner said. “It just changed our game completely. I couldn’t feel anything, you would hit someone and you wouldn’t know you hit somebody. It was a weird feeling.”
During breaks at halftime and between overtime periods, there was little time to strategize or make adjustments. The priority was keeping the players warm.
“In different weather you would have a lot of conversations, but in this weather we are putting on down jackets, blowing on hands, passing out hot chocolate,” Brock said. “A game like this, strategy gets thrown out the window, it is just pure grit. You are playing off pure heart, playing off grit. If there wasn’t snow on the ground it would have been interesting to see what the soccer would have looked like.”
After the game, Brock announced that she had coached her final game at Summit. For 22 years, Brock had coached in Central Oregon — three years at Mountain View, then 19 years with the Storm. During her tenure, Summit won six 5A state titles in 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
“That’s it,” Brock said. “It has been a long time.”
