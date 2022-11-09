The chances of playing for a state championship froze over for the Summit girls soccer team on a field under a growing blanket of snow Tuesday night.

In the Class 5A semifinal match between the No. 3 Storm and No. 7 Wilsonville, for 100 minutes, the game remained tied 1-1. But the defending state champs outlasted the Storm, winning in penalty kicks 4-2 to make a return trip to the 5A state title match against No. 8 Crescent Valley on Saturday in Hillsboro.

