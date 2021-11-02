Bend High picked the right time to play one of its best games of the season, and now it gets at least one more match.
The No. 4 Lava Bears advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class 6A girls soccer state tournament with a 1-0 win over No. 20 Lakeridge, a team that had already sprung an upset this postseason, Tuesday at Bend’s 15th Street Field.
“As you progress through the playoffs each win feels better and better,” said Bend coach Alyssa Dalgleish. “Lakeridge is a strong team so I feel like our girls played so well and played the type of soccer that we strive to play every day. I felt like from the minute they stepped on the field they set the tempo and said, ‘This is Lava Bears’ soccer.’ ”
The Lava Bears will play the winner of No. 5 Beaverton and No. 12 Summit at 15th Street Field on Saturday.
Despite Bend being the higher seed, it was an evenly matched game throughout. The Pacers (5-7-4, 3-3-1) of the Three Rivers League gave the Lava Bears (11-3-1, 5-1-1) all they could handle.
“They were winning a lot of the 50-50 balls, it was hard for us to keep our composure,” junior Jordan Welsh said. “But we were able to possess the ball and create space to finish one of them.”
After 40 minutes of scoreless soccer, the Lava Bears finally broke through with a goal off of Welsh’s foot in the opening minutes of the second half that would prove to be the game-winner.
“I got a perfect ball passed to me and the keeper saved it, she deflected it and I just hit it back in,” Welsh said. “It was a really exciting moment. I’m really ecstatic and really excited that we get to keep moving on in these playoffs.”
Welsh has scored in each of the Lava Bears’ first two playoff games, scoring the first goal in the playoff opener against Sheldon.
“She is having a wonderful season,” Dalgleish said.
“She is effective and she is a threat to whomever we play against.”
The final five minutes of regulation crawled by for the Lava Bears, who were holding a one-goal lead.
To make matters worse, Lakeridge had multiple goal-scoring opportunities with the ball bouncing around in the goalkeeper’s box. But senior goalkeeper Alexa Fritz made a couple of important saves in the final minutes to seal the win.
“It was really hectic,” Welsh said. “It was a stressful five minutes. I was just glad we were able to keep our composure and were able to pull it off.”
