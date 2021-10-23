The match ended in a 1-1 tie, but there was still plenty to celebrate for the Bend High girls soccer team. The Lava Bears did what they needed to do, avoiding a loss to Summit Friday afternoon at Bend's 15th Street Field to clinch at least a share of the 6A Mountain Valley Conference title.
A tap in goal from Bend senior senior Peyton Gardner, followed shortly thereafter by a successful penalty kick by Summit junior Jo Porter was all the scoring in the 80 minutes between the two rival schools, who will both likely be postseason bound when the OSAA rankings freeze on Tuesday.
“It feels really good because we haven’t done it in this conference, so that is really cool,” said Bend senior goalkeeper Alexa Fritz.
Dating back to last spring, it was the second straight time that Bend and Summit ended the regular season in a tie.
"We were so close to getting a goal multiple times," said Summit coach Jamie Brock. "We did the same thing last year against Bend, ending in a tie. They all walk away happy, of course we want to win, but it was good to comeback and rally."
The Lava Bears (9-3-1 overall, 5-1-1 MVC) had a chance to win the conference outright by defeating Summit, but the tie with the Storm gave them a share of the conference title with West Salem.
Summit (6-2-5, 3-1-3) has proven to be a team that is tough to beat this fall. The Storm only have two losses, but a whopping five ties, which marks the most ties in Brock’s 17-year tenure with the program.
“Not many of the ties have been us getting ahead and then giving up a goal,” Brock said. “We get behind, then we realize that we can score and attack. It is good in that sense that we are able to rally back, but it would be nice to get the movement going sooner."
With the regular season completed for both Summit and Bend, they will have a week to get ready for the first-round playoff matchups set for next Saturday.
"We are just going to take some time and fine tune some things, and get prepared for the playoffs," Fritz said.
