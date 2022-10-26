The second tango between two of the state's top girls soccer teams did not end in a tie like the first match.
In the de facto Intermountain Conference championship match Tuesday night at Caldera, Zoey Steele’s goal in the 68th minute gave Summit the 2-1 win to claim the conference crown and hand Caldera its first loss of the season.
“So much was rushing through my head,” said Steele, a senior forward. “But the second I scored, I realized that there was still time left and I couldn’t get sucked in too much — we had to finish it to the end.”
And the Storm did just that, pushing their unbeaten streak to 10 games and avenging their 3-3 tie in the previous meeting with the Wolfpack three weeks earlier.
“We came into this game with a whole new mentality,” said senior forward Maddie Gardner. “We were so fired up. This time we knew what we had to do.”
Added Steele: “We knew what was on the line and what we had to do to get there.”
After the first meeting between Summit (9-2-1 overall, 9-0-1 IMC) and Caldera (12-1-2, 8-1-1) the first week of October, Gardner was certain that if the match was five minutes longer, the Storm would have scored the game-winning goal. But the match ended after 80 minutes, without an overtime period.
Perhaps she might have been right, because less than five minutes into Tuesday’s match, the school record-holder for goals in a season booted in her 23rd goal of the season to give Summit the early 1-0 advantage.
Summit coach Jamie Brock moved a couple of players to new positions in the second contest against Caldera. One of the moves was moving Gardner from her usual striker position to the wing. The move paid off.
“She is fast and she is strong and has the desire and grit to get behind a defense,” Brock said. “She doesn’t let one or two things shut her down. If there are five (defenders) in front of her, she is going to try and go through them. She is willing to take risks and that is a big piece up top.”
However, the lead would be short lived. The Wolfpack, who scored twice on set plays in the first meeting, evened the score 1-1 when junior defender Hadley Williams found the back of the net off a corner kick in the 14th minute.
Three of the four goals Caldera has scored against Summit this season have come off of set pieces.
“Set pieces are a good opportunity at goal and we try not to waste them,” said Caldera coach Gavin Meyers. “We have some kids who are really good at winning the ball in the air.”
For nearly an hour of game play the match was a stalemate, during which neither team could gain an edge. It looked as though the Wolfpack and Storm were headed toward another tie.
“I told the team that this is what we have been preparing for since August,” Brock said of her message to the Summit team at halftime. “All the stuff is there, now you just have to play with a lot of trust in your teammates and the job will get done.”
With just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, senior forward Violet Holme sent a cross into the box and Steele was there to put it away for the 2-1 victory.
Caldera, the surprise seniorless team who burst onto the state-wide soccer scene with an undefeated record entering the regular-season finale in its first varsity season, finally suffered its first loss.
But with the 5A state playoffs — in which Caldera and Summit will be seeded quite high — starting next week, there is little doubt that the Wolfpack can rebound after a disappointing end to an otherwise terrific regular season.
“This is uncharted territory,” Meyers said. “I’m pretty confident that they are going to bounce back and be ready for the last challenge.”
“We knew they were a good team and it could go either way,” Meyers added. “Unfortunately it didn’t go our way. Maybe we will get another chance.”
