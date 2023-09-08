Madison Shore is happy to be back in the red and black, and coaching for the team she once played for. Although, when she started the job, she did not know what to expect.
Mountain View’s program is in a different state than it was when she was a player. That was when it was one of the top teams in the 5A classification and always in the hunt for an Intermountain Conference title.
“We haven’t won the IMC since I was a player here,” said Shore, who graduated from Mountain View in 2012.
The Cougars were in the postseason all four of the years Shore was a player. Twice the team made it all the way to the state title game.
But since that four-year stretch more than a decade ago, the Cougars have not been able to replicate the success. Last season was the first time that Mountain View reached the playoffs (aside from four play-in game berths) since 2012.
It’s her first year on the job at Mountain View, and the new coach wants to keep that trend going.
“It is just cool to be back here and to see the potential,” said Shore, who spent the past decade coaching in San Diego, Portland, Idaho and England. “I want to definitely make the playoffs. I’ve been coaching for 10 years and I don’t think there is a goal too high. I want to be top three in the (Intermountain Conference) and qualify for state.”
Through three games this fall, optimism is high following a 4-0 win over Silverton last week and an 8-0 win over Madras on Thursday (with a 2-1 loss to Willamette sandwiched in between).
“I feel like we have been off to a really good start, I really like our coach,” said junior Carmen Roberts, who scored twice in the Cougars’ win over the White Buffaloes.
“We didn’t lose a lot of players from last year, and we have a couple of freshmen who have come in and have already fit in.”
“We are really connected and play well together. And when we get everything going the right way, we can be a pretty unstoppable group,” added junior Kelsea Bomke, who also found the back of the net twice on Thursday.
Mountain View graduated four seniors and returned nine players from last year’s playoff team. While the Cougars had to replace last year’s all-IMC goalkeeper Tylee Todd, the team still has most all its all-league players from a year ago, including first-teamer Tayten Wigle and second-teamer Hailey Corrigan.
Freshman Kaitlyn Kirsch has made an impact early in this season, scoring two goals and doling out three assists.
“I just think we have a really well-rounded team,” Bomke said. “The newcomers have come in and filled the holes really well.”
The Cougars already feel they have a cohesive unit, despite new faces on the coaching staff and on the pitch. A team camping trip to Crescent Lake helped the cause, where teammates paddle-boarded, wake-surfed, made bracelets and shared a tent.
“In Central Oregon you have all these opportunities to camp and to be outdoors and in nature,” Shore said. “Growing up we would go hiking for our team-bonding activity — I just thought we would take it one step farther. You always get something out of an overnight camping trip with 10 girls in a tent.”
The Cougars will have one final non-league tune-up game Thursday against Churchill before beginning IMC play at home against Redmond (a playoff team a year ago). From there, the games become more important because they determine which teams make the playoffs.
“We know we can play well; we know we can make shots and finish and play together,” Roberts said. “We just have to be who we are as a team.”
