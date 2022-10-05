Tuesday evening was supposed to provide a little clarity to who the top dog in the Intermountain Conference is when the Summit girls soccer team hosted undefeated Caldera.
But after 80 minutes of play and six combined goals, neither the Wolfpack nor the Storm were able to get the upper hand as the IMC showdown ended in a 3-3 draw.
“It was stressful,” said Summit senior midfielder Maddie Gardner. “But it was fun.”
“It was really high intensity,” said Caldera sophomore forward Camryn Wurth. “We’ve played in some of those types of games, but this one was intense in a different way. This one was really memorable.”
Tuesday night's match was not just a matchup between the IMC’s top two teams through conference play, but two of the top Class 5A squads in all of Oregon. Whether it was the OSAA rankings — Caldera No. 2, Summit No. 3 — or the coaches rankings — Caldera No. 1, Summit No. 2 — the consensus was these two teams have state-championship potential.
Caldera (8-0-2 overall, 4-0-1 IMC) had yet to lose a match and had knocked off some of the state's premier teams to start the year, doing so without a senior on its roster. Summit (4-2-1, 4-0-1) had outscored its opponents 24-0 while riding a four-game winning streak.
“It is a little intimidating coming into this one, we did know that this was going to be one of the hardest games,” Wurth said. “We were a little nervous, but we were mostly excited to see how good we could play and how far we could push ourselves against a team like this.”
It did not take long for the high-powered Summit attack to get on the board. In the eighth minute, sophomore midfielder Ava Simone corralled a blocked shot and put the ball away to give the Storm an early 1-0 advantage.
But Caldera answered quickly, scoring two goals — the first by junior forward Sienna McCarl and the second by sophomore midfielder Kylee Jerome — in a two-minute span for a 2-1 lead. Both goals came off set pieces.
“We had worked on set plays leading into this one, and I was pretty impressed with how the girls converted on two of those right off the bat,” said Caldera coach Gavin Meyers. “We have never been down 1-0 before. So I was impressed with how they battled back and answered.”
Wurst added another Caldera goal with under three minutes left in the first half to give the Wolfpack a 3-1 advantage at halftime. Suddenly, it became gut-check time for Summit, trailing by two goals at the break.
“We didn’t defend well,” Gardner said. “At halftime, we were like, ‘This is our game and we aren’t playing how we usually play.’”
Just like in the first half, Summit was quick to score in the second half. Senior midfielder Joanne Porter scored in the 45th minute to make it 3-2 and perhaps steal the momentum of the match.
Gardner would tie the game 3-3 with a goal with 13 minutes left in the match to bring the Storm all the way back.
“That is a tough game to come back in,” said Summit coach Jamie Brock. "We are happy with the comeback because that is hard enough in itself as players. But confidence-wise, when we put it all together we can be really dangerous.”
While there was no separation at the top of the IMC standings after Tuesday’s game, the two teams will face each other again in the regular-season finale on Oct. 25 at Caldera.
After Tuesday’s wire-to-wire intense game, Meyers is not quite ready to face Summit again.
He joked: “I need a couple of weeks.”
