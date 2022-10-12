If there was ever a time to play its best match of the season, the Mountain View girls soccer team picked the right game Tuesday evening against Bend High.
With the regular season winding down and four Intermountain Conference teams jostling for a postseason berth, the Cougars picked up a much-needed 3-0 home victory over their rival Lava Bears.
“We really needed this win, and we worked really hard to get this one,” said Mountain View sophomore Tayten Wigle, who scored twice in the win. “This is probably the best game we have played.”
From 2013 through 2021, the Lava Bears had won all 15 of the matchups against their in-town rivals, outscoring the Cougars 53-5 in those meetings and shutting out the Cougars in five of those matchups.
But this fall, Mountain View (4-6 overall, 3-4 IMC) not only put an end to the losing streak, one that coach James Erickson estimates goes back as far as 2010, but swept Bend High (2-9, 1-6).
“I don’t know if we have ever beaten them twice in a season,” Erickson said. “So it is a real morale-booster for us.”
And the win could not have come at a better time with the regular season winding down and the playoff picture starting to become more clear.
The IMC is allotted three guaranteed playoff spots. Two spots are all but locked up by Summit and Caldera, who are both 6-0-1 in the IMC. As for the final automatic bid, it is up for grabs and any of the four other teams could sneak in and grab it in the final two weeks of the regular season.
That made the Cougars’ win over the Lava Bears all the more important. The victory moved them into sole possession of third place with three games remaining. Had they lost, all four teams would have had the same 2-5 conference record.
With a 1-0 lead at halftime after a Wigle penalty kick in the closing minutes of the first half, the Cougars discussed how crucial it was to close out the match.
“We didn’t want to let them back into the game,” Erickson said. “It is the same thing with the playoff race — don’t let anyone take what we believe is ours.”
In the second half, Mountain View continued to build its lead.
After the game was scoreless through the first 30 minutes of the second half, sophomore Kelsea Bomke scored on a counter-attack to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead and a little breathing room in the 72nd minute.
Mountain View put the game away minutes later when Wigle scored her second goal of the game off an assist from sophomore Grace Romero to put the Cougars up 3-0 with less than five minutes remaining in the match.
“I was trying to hit it to the left side of the goal because the goalkeeper was on the right side and I didn’t want to kick it right at her,” Wigle said.
It did not seem to matter where the Lava Bears were aiming the ball at the goal, as Mountain View’s senior goalkeeper Rylee Todd was there to make several outstanding saves to keep a clean sheet.
Erickson called Todd the best goalkeeper in the conference, while Todd credited her defense for making her job fairly easy on Tuesday.
“My defense does most of the work,” Todd said. “I just get the hard ones that they can’t get.”
While the road to a playoff spot might be challenging for Bend, it still has three games remaining against Ridgeview, Summit and Redmond to close out the season.
As for Mountain View, it has a rather challenging end to the season with IMC-leading Summit and Caldera before finishing off against Ridgeview.
