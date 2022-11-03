REDMOND — Two years into the school’s existence, Bend’s newest high school has its first ever postseason team victory.
In a game that was moved to the Jaqua Sports Complex in Redmond due to snow in Bend, the top-seeded Caldera girls soccer team trounced No. 16 West Albany in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs 5-0 Wednesday evening.
Caldera opened in 2021-22 but the school is competing in varsity team sports for the first time this year, albeit without seniors. Wednesday night's victory marked the school's first ever postseason team win in any sport.
All five of the Wolfpack goals came in the second half.
“It feels good,” said Caldera coach Gavin Meyers. “We were playing well in the first half, but we weren’t putting all of the pieces together. At halftime I told them to keep it up and keep focusing and it would all come together.”
Despite 40 minutes of scoreless play against West Albany (5-8-2 overall) of the Mid-Willamette Conference, Caldera (13-1-2) dominated possession and had multiple scoring chances but could not convert. That all changed in the second half when it seemed a Wolfpack goal came every couple of minutes.
Seven minutes into the second half, sophomore forward Camryn Wurth (assisted by sophomore midfielder Jaymi Dickinson) broke the scoreless tie for her first of two goals in the match.
Seven minutes later, Dickinson put the Wolfpack up two with a goal (assisted by sophomore midfielder Kylee Jermone). In the 65th minute, Wurth scored her second goal (sophomore midfielder Ali Heinly with the assist). Two minutes later, the roles reversed, Wurth assisted on Heinly’s goal to give the Wolfpack a commanding 4-0 lead.
In the 72nd minute, Jermone (assisted by Heinly) put the icing on the cake with the team’s fifth goal of the match.
“Once we got that first one,” said Heinly, who finished with one goal and two assists in the win, “it was a domino effect.”
Once that first domino fell, the Wolfpack were hungry for their next one.
“We love celebrating whenever someone makes a great play,” Dickinson said.
The Wolfpack will host No. 9 Crescent Valley Saturday at 1 p.m. in a state quarterfinal match at Caldera. It will be the second time this season that Caldera and Crescent Valley have faced off against one another. The Raiders are the only team this season — other than Summit — to not lose to the Wolfpack, as the teams tied 2-2 in an early September non-league match.
This one will certainly have a lot more at stake, but the tournament’s top-seeded team, that few saw coming in the preseason, is just enjoying the ride.
“We are just having fun,” Meyers said. “We are just taking it one game at a time and trying to make sure we are having fun doing it. This is a great win, and it is the way we want to win. I’m just really proud of these girls.”
