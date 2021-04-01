Jamie Brock does not often get nervous coaching a game. But late in Thursday afternoon’s match against Bend High, the Summit girls soccer coach found her hand shaking as senior Molly Beaulieu lined up for a penalty kick.
Beaulieu’s kick found the back of the net to even the score at 2-2, which would prove to be the final score in the third game this season between the Storm and the Lava Bears.
The three-game series between the two rival schools ended as Thursday’s game did — in a tie.
“It was nice to play a rival and it means something,” Brock said. “It doesn’t always end how you want, but it is not what you wouldn’t want either.”
Each team entered Thursday’s match with a single loss. Summit beat Bend in the first match 3-0 on March 12, then the Lava Bears returned the favor with a 6-1 win over the Storm five days later.
“We would have liked to get that last one,” said Bend coach Gavin Meyers. “But Summit is a good team and it feels good to battle against them.”
Summit got on the board first when sophomore Joe Porter found the back of the net. But it was not long before senior Katelyn Jolley got behind Summit’s backline to score her first goal of the match for Bend.
“The first goal the ball got over the defense and I was able to run up on to it,” Jolley said. “Then I had an open shot at the goal.
“It makes our intensity go up,” Jolley added about how the game changed once Bend was down a goal. “It makes the adrenaline come, you get nervous, but we have to make sure we stay composed.”
For much of the first half, the Lava Bears had the more aggressive attack but had some bad luck. Three of their shots ricocheted off the goalposts, which kept them from taking the lead.
“I told them (at halftime) you just have to keep going for it and keep battling and keep going for those opportunities because the goals will come,” said Meyers. “And they did.”
After halftime, the roles reversed. The Lava Bears scored early when Jolley netted her second goal of the game to give Bend its first lead, 2-1. However, Summit then had the more dangerous attacks.
A handball in the goalkeeper’s box gave the Storm the penalty kick late in the second half for Beaulieu to score the game-tying goal. While both teams had their chances to score the match’s winning goal, neither side was able to convert before the final whistle.
For Summit (7-1-1), it was the final match of the season, while Bend High (5-1-1) will have two more matches next week on the road against South Eugene and North Eugene.
