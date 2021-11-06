Bend’s Sydney Sventek (8) and Lakeridge’s Malee Bedolla (10) race for the ball during Tuesday’s girls soccer playoff game at Bend’s 15th Street Field. On Saturday, the Lava Bears fell to Beaverton 4-3 in overtime in the Class 6A state quarterfinals.
No. 5 Beaverton scored in the first minute of extra time, then held on for the remainder of the 20-minute overtime to advance to the semifinals.
"They have a very efficient offense," said Bend coach Alyssa Dalgleish of Beaverton. "They were able to put it in the corner and one of their gals got a good whack at it outside the 18 and put it in the back of the net."
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
The No. 4 Lava Bears got first-half goals from Emma Brown and Sydney Sventek, and the match was tied 2-2 at halftime. Brianna Vidali-Rood scored for Bend early in the second half for a 3-2 lead, but the Beavers scored with about 10 minutes left in regulation to tie the match 3-3.
"It was a tough one," Dalgleish said. "We fought for the remaining 19 minutes (of OT) and our girls left everything on that field. For a majority of the second half we were ahead, and it went back and forth."
Dalgleish, a first-year coach for Bend High, said it was a "great season," even though it ended sooner than the Bears wanted.
"It was hard to know what to expect," Dalgleish said. "The fact we took the (Mountain Valley) conference title and we went as far as we did … It was a great season. It was a really special group of girls. I feel really privileged to have been their coach."
—Mark Morical, The Bulletin
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.