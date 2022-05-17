Three Central Oregon golfers finished in the top 10 of the Class 5A girls golf state championships Monday and Tuesday at Emerald Valley Golf Club in Creswell.
Redmond's Elizabeth Richardson shot an 86 and an 87 to finish with a 29-over-par 173, good for fourth place in state. Ridegview's Kristin Nelzin finished tied for fifth after carding a 92 and a 97 to finish with a 45-over 189.
Crook County's Merritt O'Gorman finished tied for ninth with a 50-over 194.
North Eugene's Francesca Tomp won the 5A title with a 72 and a 79 for a 7-over 151.
Wilsonville won the team title with 766 strokes, followed by Silverton (797) and La Salle (803). Crook County finished fifth with 833.
In the Class 6A girls golf state championships Monday and Tuesday, also at Emerald Valley, Bend's Makai Kalberg shot a 77 and an 80 to finish 13th with a 13-over par 157. Summit's Zoe Garcia carded an 81 and an 86 to finish with a 23-over 167 and tie for 21st.
Cleveland's Kyra Ly won the individual championship, carding a 65 on both days to finish with a 14-under 130 and win the title by 16 strokes.
Jesuit won the 6A team title with 649 strokes, followed by Mountainside (663) and West Linn (665). Summit finished sixth with 704 and Bend was 14th with 827.
In the Class 4A/3A/2A/1A girls golf state championships at the Eagle Crest Ridge Course in Redmond on Monday and Tuesday, La Pine's Hailey Smith finished 11th with a 92 and a 91 for a 39-over 183.
Riley Hammerickson of St. Mary's won the tournament with a 73 and a 74 for a 3-over 147.
St. Mary's won the team title with 694 strokes, followed by Marist (702) and Valley Catholic (794). No Central Oregon teams placed in the team competition.
—Bulletin staff report
