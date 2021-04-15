REDMOND — A sophomore member of the Ridgeview girls golf team that finished fourth at the 5A state tournament in 2019, Logan Dietz has a new perspective on golf during her senior year.
And the new outlook has turned her into a better golfer.
As a young high school golfer, the primary goal was scoring as low as possible. But once the COVID-19 pandemic hit — which resulted in a canceled 2020 season and a 2021 season that is limited to regional play without a state tournament — simply enjoying the game and soaking in the memories of her final high school season became the main focuses.
“Sophomore year I was all about getting my score as low as possible,” said Dietz. “It wasn’t really to have fun and enjoy it, it was more doing what I had to get done. This year it is more having fun and the results are what I want them to be.”
The change in the approach has not gone unnoticed by Ridgeview coach Guy Millington, who has seen Dietz blossom from a talented freshman into one of the leaders of the team.
“When we had our spring season canceled she was a true leader," Millington added. "She is the one texting to make sure to get to the golf course, what do we need to practice. She has been nothing but positive this past year with golf.”
The Ridgeview coach knew that they were getting a golfer with skill, as Dietz's father Steve is the men's club champion at Juniper Golf Course. The father and daughter have been playing in tournaments together throughout the past year.
Over the past year, Millington has noticed a golfer who is much more at ease, even after a bad shot. For some golfers, one bad shot or a bad hole can lead to another one … and another one … and another.
That was a problem that Dietz once had, her coach said, but now she is able to move on from a bad shot.
“She has totally taken a 180 to her approach of the game,” said Millington. “She is enjoying it rather than worrying about it. She is relaxed when she is out there.”
Wednesday afternoon at The Greens at Redmond golf course, in the first tournament of the spring season, Dietz shot a 73 (15 over par) with a birdie and two pars to finish five strokes behind Summit's Zoe Garcia, who won the tournament.
For the first outing of the spring season, it was a score she was more than fine with in a fourth-place finish.
“It went really well,” said Dietz. “It was a bity windy out there, but overall it was a beautiful day and I was happy with how I played."
Summit won the tournament with a combined 289 team points, with Garcia, Saylor Gillet and Taylor Scanland finishing in the top five. Redmond's Elizabeth Richardson was one stroke behind Garcia, shooting a 69 to finish tied for second with Gillet.
As a team Ridgeview finished second with 333 points, Redmond third with 377, followed by Bend (380), Crook County (428) and Mountain View (465).
