Bend High girls qualify for state

MCKENZIE BRIDGE — The Bend High girls golf team finished second Tuesday at a regional tournament at Tokatee Golf Club to qualify as a team for the Class 6A state championships.

Sheldon, of Eugene, won the tournament with 380 strokes, followed by the Lava Bears (400). Sprague finished third with 417.

Bend's Makai Kalberg, who won the Mountain Valley Conference championships at Bend Golf Club last week, finished second with a 79, five strokes behind winner Corinne Lillywhite (74), of Sheldon.

Mountain View's Thyra Altvatter shot an 85 to finish fourth and qualify for state.

Bend's Riley Lyons (104) finished 11th and Taylor wirth (105) tied for 13th.

The Class 6A girls golf state championships are set for Emerald Valley Golf & Resort in Creswell on Monday and Tuesday.

In the boys regional tournament on Monday at Tokatee, Mountain View's Weston Schaffer shot a 75 to finish third and qualify for the state tournament as an individual.

Bend High's Seve Castillo carded an 83 to finish tied for 12th. Brody MacLeod, also of Bend High, shot an 86 to tie for 17th place.

Sheldon won the team title with 318 strokes, followed by McNary (332), South Medford (332), West Salem (346), North Medford (350) and Bend (371).

By virtue of their first- and second-place finishes, Sheldon and McNary both qualified for state as a team. Due to the tie between McNary and South Medford, a playoff was to be held to determine the state qualifier, but the South Medford team left before the playoff could be staged, according to Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby.

The Class 6A boys golf state championships are scheduled for Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis on Monday and Tuesday.

—Bulletin staff report

