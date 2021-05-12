PREP BASKETBALL
Some Bend High girls in quarantine
Eight days before the Bend High girls basketball team was set to tip-off its season against Ridgeview, a positive COVID-19 case within the team sent more than a dozen members of the program into quarantine, Bend High athletic director Lowell Norby said Wednesday.
When the Lava Bears practiced Wednesday afternoon, they had less than five players available out of the more than 30 players in the program. Several of the players, however, are still participating in spring sports.
“It’s been a vicious roller coaster that I can’t seem to get off of,” said Bend High girls basketball coach Allison Gardner. “But we are still trying to stay positive.”
Gardner is expecting her varsity players, who have already been in quarantine and unable to practice when it opened this week, back on Saturday.
The recent group to go into quarantine is the younger kids in the program that need the most development, said the Lava Bear coach.
Since the pandemic started, basketball has been one of the sports most affected by the health restrictions. Until guidelines changed and the Oregon Health Authority allowed basketball to be played, teams were only able to condition and do individual drills — scrimmaging was not allowed during that time.
Gardner said she is disappointed that after working through all the guidelines the past year, that many of the players will have to sit out some time while in quarantine.
“I have a pit in my stomach,” said Gardner. “It is literally one day at a time.”
—Bulletin staff report
