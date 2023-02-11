The race to the top of the Intermountain Conference got a tad more crowded, and a lot more interesting.
Ridgeview senior guard Selena Gallacher split a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to clinch a 51-50 road victory over Summit Friday evening, giving the defending IMC champs their best win of the season and tightening the conference title race heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.
“We have been waiting for a game like that,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “We were able to execute a game I think for the first time all year, leading into the playoffs with four games to go is exciting to see.”
With the win, Ridgeview (10-10, 7-4 IMC) avoided being swept by Summit (14-5, 9-2) and all but sealed one of three automatic playoff spots, with a commanding three-game lead over fourth-place Redmond.
“We're just hoping that we take this and roll with it,” said Ridgeview senior guard Lauren Harding, who scored a team-high 14 points. “Play the rest of the games how we played tonight and finish out the season, then hopefully make it to the playoffs and to state.”
Friday night’s clash was tense from the jump. Neither team had a lead greater than seven points in what was truly a back-and-forth affair.
Summit led 12-11 after the first quarter, Ridgeview took a 27-25 lead into halftime and a 39-34 lead into the final quarter.
For the second game in a row, Ridgeview found itself in a battle in the final quarter. On Tuesday night, the Ravens were unable to get the plays needed down the stretch and lost 51-41 to Mountain View. But Friday, the Ravens broke Summit's defensive press, hit timely shots and knocked down 5 of 7 free throws in the final quarter.
“We did a great job taking time off the clock in the fourth quarter and not forcing things,” Love said. “To be able to change your mindset after a tough loss on Tuesday and come in and get a win over a top-10 team, it’s fun. In this league you never know what's going to happen every night.”
Although the Storm spent much of the second half trailing the Ravens, in the final 80 seconds junior wing Dakota Tol knocked down two shots in the corner to tie the game. The first was a 3-pointer. The second was just inside the arc with less than 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 50.
“We drew it up and they executed it,” said Summit coach Lynnette Landis. “That is hard. Some teams don’t do well when you draw things up on the fly. I was proud of them for executing late.”
Ridgeview was led by Harding’s 14 points but got contributions from senior Brooklyn Homan and junior Kensey Gault, each with nine points, and eight points from junior Brooklyn Bailey.
Tol and senior Sam Coronado each scored nine for the Storm. Senior Rose Koehler, who eclipsed 1,000 career points in Tuesday’s win over Caldera, led the game with 20 points.
Landis believes that if Koehler had not missed large chunks of seasons with injuries, and if seasons had not been shortened by COVID-19 restrictions, the senior would have threatened to break the school scoring record set by Summit High grad Sarah Heinly, who is now an assistant coach.
“She has maybe played two full seasons,” Landis said. “She is a special kid. The things she can do on the court aside from scoring is so impactful for our team. She is probably going to get her 1,000 points at Colorado College too, which is pretty cool.”
Two weeks ago, Summit looked as though it would run away with its first conference title since the 2014-15 season by winning the first seven games in league play. But the Storm dropped two of their last four games (they also lost 58-44 to Mountain View) to loosen their grip on the lead.
Even with the recent slips, the Storm are still in the IMC driver's seat with four games to go. A third matchup against the Cougars next Friday could very well determine the conference winner, should both teams win their Tuesday games.
“We are not in a panic mode,” Landis said. “We are still on top, worst-case scenario we are still in the playoffs, which hasn’t happened in a while. I believe in these kids that we will be able to fix things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.