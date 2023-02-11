The race to the top of the Intermountain Conference got a tad more crowded, and a lot more interesting.

Ridgeview senior guard Selena Gallacher split a pair of free throws in the closing seconds to clinch a 51-50 road victory over Summit Friday evening, giving the defending IMC champs their best win of the season and tightening the conference title race heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

