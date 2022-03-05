REDMOND — Hold a team to less than 30 points, and the chances of winning skyrocket.
And that is exactly what No. 4 Ridgeview did in its 48-26 home win over No. 13 La Salle Prep in the first round of the Class 5A girls basketball state playoffs on Saturday.
The Ravens (19-6) held the Falcons (14-8) to their lowest scoring output of the entire season, allowing one point the entire first quarter and just 12 points in the second half.
Ridgeview reached the 5A state tournament, set for Gill Coliseum in Corvallis Thursday through Saturday, for the second time in school history.
“They came out after halftime and really put it on,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love, the Intermountain Conference co-Coach of the Year. “The first quarter and the second half the girls did exactly what we worked on all week. We knew they were a good shooting team and we tried to prevent them from doing that. The girls came to play today.”
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
Even though the Ravens raced to a 15-0 lead, La Salle rallied in the second quarter and Ridgeview led by just six points at halftime.
“La Salle is a good team and good teams come back,” said Ridgeview's Jenna Albrecht, the IMC Player of the Year. “They fought back and then we came back harder in the second half. It is a mental game of playing through the ups and downs and playing as consistent as possible.”
The Ravens outscored the Falcons 24-12 in the second half. Ridgeview's Kyrah Daniels led all scores with 22 points, while Albrecht and Faye Davis each had 11 points in the victory.
Although the 5A state tournament is played on a neutral court, the Ravens might feel a bit like the road team in the quarterfinals against No. 5 Corvallis High (20-6) Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.