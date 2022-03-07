REDMOND — In more ways than one, March 2020 feels like a lifetime ago.
Two years ago, the Ridgeview girls basketball team made the Class 5A state quarterfinals for the first time in program history and could not have been more thrilled just to make it to Gill Coliseum, the site of the 5A state tournament in Corvallis.
But was a quick trip for the Ravens, who lost both of their games before the entire tournament was canceled amid the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a great experience for us, but we weren’t prepared,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love, the Intermountain Conference co-Coach of the Year. “I feel like we are way more prepared this year. Over half the team has been there and experienced it so there isn’t going to be an awestruck moment for us.”
Six current Ravens — Jenna Albrecht, Faye Davis, Lauren Harding, Lexi Gates, Brooklyn Holman and Laci Pentzer — were on the 2020 squad who suffered those two lopsided losses and believe that experience will prove beneficial this time.
"This year we have older girls who have a lot more experience,” said senior Jenna Albrecht, the IMC Player of the Year. “I’m glad we have that knowledge and that makes me more confident mentally going into this one.”
“We feel well-equipped knowing what is ahead of us,” Davis said. “Sophomore year when we made that was the biggest goal that we have accomplished, but now we have high expectations. If we keep playing like we are playing, I know we can get there.”
To advance to the state tournament and a quarterfinal clash against No. 5 Corvallis (20-6) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m., Ridgeview had to win a first-round playoff game on its home court. With a 48-26 victory over No. 13 La Salle Prep Saturday afternoon, the Ravens did just that.
The Ravens (19-6) held the Falcons (14-8) to their lowest scoring output of the entire season, only allowing one point the entire first quarter, then just 12 points in the second half to reach the state tournament for the second time in school history.
“Then they came out after halftime and really put it on,” Love said. “The first quarter and the second half the girls did exactly what we worked on all week. We knew they were a good shooting team and we tried to prevent them from doing that. The girls came to play today.”
Even though the Ravens scored the game’s first 15 points, La Salle rallied in the second quarter and Ridgeview held a narrow six-point lead at halftime.
“La Salle is a good team and good teams come back,” Albrecht said. “They fought back and then we came back harder in the second half. It is a mental game of playing through the ups and downs and playing as consistent as possible.”
The Ravens outscored the Falcons 24-12 in the second half. Junior Kyrah Daniels led all scorers with 22 points, and Albrecht and senior Faye Davis each had 11 points in the victory.
“Faye really stepped up and played great on the defensive end, not giving up anything,” Love said. “The last two games both Kyrah and Jenna have taken it to the level that they need to. I’m loving what I am seeing from both of them. But we are also playing great team basketball, which is the best part.”
Once Ridgeview raced to a 15-1 lead, Davis knew that the game was in the bag and that the team was headed to the state tournament. For Albrecht, it finally sunk in late in the fourth quarter, with a 20-point lead, that her final season would end in Corvallis.
“I had confidence throughout the whole game,” Albrecht said. “But that last fourth quarter I knew that our spot was secured.”
