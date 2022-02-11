PRINEVILLE — The contest was so physical, it resembled more of a wrestling match than a basketball game at times.
The Ridgeview and Crook County girls basketball teams did not actually duke it out on the wrestling mat, but they might as well have. After all, the third matchup of the season between the Ravens and the Cowgirls Thursday night at Crook County High School was a brawl with the top spot in the Class 5A Intermountain Conference on the line.
“I’ll feel fine tonight,” said Ridgeview junior Lauren Harding after the game. “But I’ll be sore tomorrow.”
Unlike the first two meetings, it was Ridgeview that emerged victorious from the physical and hard fought battle, winning 33-25. Thursday’s game was the fewest points both the Ravens (6-1 IMC, 14-6 overall) and the Cowgirls (5-2, 17-3) have scored in a single game all season.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “They held us to 33 points, which is great, when we just scored over 60 last game. But our girls had their best defensive performance all year. It all clicked on that end.”
This was hardly the first close game between the budding rivals. In the first two meetings, the Cowgirls were able to outlast the Ravens, winning both games in overtime. But the Ravens got their revenge and proved the “hard to beat a team three times” cliché to be true.
“We needed to play tougher,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. “The first two times I felt like we were the tougher team. I thought they out-toughed us tonight. We had a hard time getting into our offense. They did a really good job on defense.”
Offensively, the game was a struggle in which nothing came easy for either team. Fast-break points were rare and open layups or shots were tough to find for the conference’s two highest-scoring teams.
The Ravens held the Cowgirls to just eight points in the entire first half.
“We really had to trust our coach and the offenses that she set up going into this game,” Harding said. “We just had to trust each other to find openings when they were there.”
Both defenses were able to keep the other team's top scorers from taking over. Crook County's trio of Katelynn Weaver, Emma Bales and Grace Brooks were held to a combined 23 points, while Ridgeview's Jenna Albrecht, Faye Davis and Kyrah Daniels combined for 15.
Harding, who is known for grabbing rebounds rather than scoring, was the game’s only scorer in double-figures with 12 points.
“We have been trying to be more scrappy, and Lauren is probably the most scrappy kid that we have,” said Love, who also pointed out that junior Brooklyn Homan and senior Lexi Gates stepped up to the physical challenge. “She plays down low but isn't a post player. She is so physical and I know she is going to work after every loose ball and every rebound.”
Winners of five-straight IMC games, Ridgeview appears primed to capture its third consecutive conference title with three games remaining. The Ravens beat their final three opponents — The Dalles, Hood River Valley and Redmond — already by an average of 34 points.
Meanwhile the Cowgirls, who have spent much of the season at the top of the conference standings and near the top of both the Class 5A OSAA rankings and coaches rankings, face a more challenging end to the regular season with second matchups against Pendleton and Redmond.
Crook County, Redmond and Pendleton are still alive for the final two automatic playoff berths. One team will have to hope for an at-large qualifying spot in the playoffs.
“We might have to win all three games or we might be watching another team play,” Boback said. “It was disappointing to lose tonight, but I really loved how my team battled tonight. It was another great effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.