REDMOND — With just one minute left and her team trailing 60-58 against a hot-shooting Pendleton squad, Ridgeview's Kyrah Daniels hoisted a 3-pointer and connected.
The shot would prove to be the game-winner in the Ravens’ 65-60 nail-biting victory over the Bucks, who hit 10 3-pointers to nearly pull off the upset Tuesday night at Ridgeview High School.
A game-winning shot and a 20-point game (14 in the second half) is certainly not a bad way for the junior coming off the bench and playing in just her second game in a Ravens’ uniform to make a home debut.
“I’m feeling really good, it was good to get one out of the belt,” Daniels said. “I’m having a really good time playing for the team. It is a really fun atmosphere.”
Daniels moved with her family to Redmond from Australia in January. It is rare in high school sports to have a late-season acquisition to a team. Unlike professional sports, there are no midseason trading deadlines, or free agent acquisitions to boost a lineup for a late-season run.
It has only been two games — a blowout win in her first game against Redmond High followed by the breakout game against Pendleton to keep pace with Crook County for the Intermountain Conference title race — but her impact is already being felt by the Ravens (5-1 IMC, 13-6 overall).
“To come in in her second game and to play like she did is big,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “Figuring out rotations with her is going to be tough for us, but if she keeps having games like that it is going to be hard to take her out and not let her play.”
After spending the majority of her middle school years in Redmond, Daniels moved to Australia in 2018 when her father, Dave Daniels, took over coaching for the Lakeside Lightning, a semi-professional basketball team that plays in the NBL1 West, a league in western Australia.
Basketball in Australia is different than in the United States. It is competitive, Kyrah Daniels said, but it is more club-team focused than school-team focused, which makes basketball a year-long commitment.
“It was a cool opportunity and really helped with basketball development,” Kyrah said. “It was a really cool experience to move halfway across the world. It was a cool experience that I’ll never have again.”
Daniels returns to Central Oregon as a versatile post with a guard skillset who can defend both the inside and the perimeter.
The addition comes at an opportune time for the Ravens, who are in a heated race to capture their third consecutive IMC title and make another trip to the Class 5A state tournament.
While there was a little concern about adding a transfer player in the middle of conference play, when teams are hoping to have their identity squared away, the addition has been nearly seamless for the Ravens, who have now won four straight heading into Thursday’s showdown with Crook County in Prineville.
“I’ve known since middle school that she was a baller,” said Ridgeview senior Jenna Albrecht, who played in the Central Oregon Basketball Organization youth league with Daniels growing up. “She is going to really help us out. I feel like our team dynamic, from adding a new player, has changed. But at the same time, we are making each other better and we are confident going into the rest of the season.”
