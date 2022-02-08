Mountain View girls basketball coach Jon Corbett is excited about the road ahead for his team, both in the short-term and the long-term.
Especially after Monday night.
In the Cougars' most important game to date this season, a pair of sophomores took over, leading Mountain View to a 59-45 win over Summit and nudging their team closer to securing a playoff spot.
It was a game both the 6A Mountain Valley Conference teams needed to win to bolster their resumes for the postseason.
“The message today was ‘just play,’ and the scoreboard will take care of itself,” Corbett said. “Momentum goes up and down and we did a great job of just playing in the second half and not worrying about the scoreboard and it worked out for us.”
Mountain View (6-3 MVC, 12-6 overall) connected on four 3-pointers in the first quarter to build an 11-point lead in the first quarter, only to see Summit storm back in the second quarter behind Rose Koehler, who scored 11 of her team-high 20 points in the period. Emerson Williams added eight points in the second quarter to help Summit tie the game 28-28 by halftime.
The Storm (3-6, 9-8) even took a 37-31 lead in the early minutes of the second half. But then came a 12-minute stretch of dominance by the Cougars, who ended the game on a 28-8 run to complete a season sweep of Summit.
“Summit was a team we wanted to beat all season,” said sophomore Kasey Booster. “It felt good to sweep them because they were our cross-town rival.”
Booster knocked down four 3-pointers for the Cougars and finished with 20 points, including a 3-pointer just seconds before the third-quarter buzzer sounded, which seemed to turn the tide in a close game.
Sophomore Avery Andrews scored 12 of her game-high 22 points in the second half to lead Mountain View to the victory. Andrews converted two 3-point plays (basket and free throw) in the fourth quarter, giving the Cougars complete control in the game’s final minutes.
“She went into beastmode,” said Booster of Andrews.
Andrews and Booster combined for 42 of Mountain View's 59 points and have been the team's most consistent scoring threat for most of the season. And the duo — along with fellow sophomore Ruby Haarberg, who finished with three points while dealing with foul trouble against Summit — could just be getting started.
"That is a good triple threat that is going to be around for a while," Corbett said. "Kasey does a good job at running the show for us and is a force. We have other capable players, but definitely (Andrews and Booster) have taken on the bulk of the work at the moment."
