MADRAS — There are times when a plan does not work and a new one must be established.
The Madras girls basketball team has learned that lesson this winter.
Heading into the season, Madras coach Jerin Say envisioned his team would efficiently score in the half-court offense and play good half-court defense to win many games. But the initial plan, he would learn, did not play to his team’s strengths, netting just three wins — including a four-game losing streak — in the White Buffaloes' first 10 games.
That plan was scrapped and a new one was put into place.
The White Buffaloes decided to us their team depth to manufacture points in transition and implement a full-court press rather than sit back and wait on defense.
Wednesday night in a matchup between the final two remaining undefeated 4A Tri-Valley Conference teams, the new formula continued to work. Madras (10-7, 5-0 TVC) won its seventh consecutive game, rallying at home to beat Gladstone 52-50 and cap off the first half of conference play unscathed.
“We just went back to what everyone knows, and that is being scrappy and playing tough defense,” Say said. “Making (Gladstone) play full-court is better than letting them walk up the court comfortably — we wanted to make them uncomfortable. It just wears on you at the end of the game.”
After Gladstone (13-2, 4-1) took a 4-2 lead in the first quarter, Madras trailed until the final two minutes of the game, falling behind by as much as nine late in the third quarter. While the White Buffaloes chipped away at the lead, the Gladiators always seemed to have an answer.
In the fourth quarter, the pressure finally started to eat away at the Gladiators, who for long stretches of the game seemed all but certain to hand Madras its first conference loss.
“You just have to stay focused,” said Madras sophomore Rylan Davis. “You have to block everything out and keep your head in the game, and that is what we did.”
Say called Wednesday's performance a "breakout game" for Davis, who scored 12 of her team-high 14 points in the second half. Gladstone had trouble keeping the guard out of the paint.
“She is a player that is only going to get stronger,” Say said. “I was really excited to see her have a big moment in a big game tonight against a quality opponent.”
Going into the second half, Davis had one plan in mind — keep attacking the basket.
“I was going to try my best to keep driving in,” Davis said. “I knew if I did that then everything would start going smoothly.”
The plan worked. After scoring just 19 points in the first half, Madras scored 33 points in the second half. Seniors Kalise Holliday and Shantelle Henry each finished with seven points, as did sophomore Talise Wapsheli.
Wednesday's win over Gladstone was not the first Madras victory that was deemed an upset. Last Friday, the Buffaloes had a thrilling 44-40 win over Corbett, which entered the contest as a winner of 14 of 15 games.
Gladstone and Corbett figure to be Madras' toughest competition on the path to a Tri-Valley League title. Going into the second round of conference play, the White Buffaloes have the upper hand.
"Both teams knew what was at stake in terms of taking control of the league," Say said. "We are a team that is probably overlooked because of our record and the rankings. This is our team and we are going to be a tough team to face down the stretch of the season and into the playoffs."
