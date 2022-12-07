Just one week into the regular season, Madras girls basketball coach Jerin Say has already discussed with his team how what happened last season is probably not replicable in the 2022-23 season.
Not in the sense that the White Buffaloes can’t repeat as Tri-Valley Champions, that is still one of the goals. Or that they can’t make another run to the Class 4A state semifinals — Madras wants to go farther when the calendar turns to March.
“I’ve told my team that we are usually the underdogs, who don't get that recognition,” Say said. “That is no longer. We have established ourselves. You have to come ready to play because we are going to get the other team’s best shot every night.”
“We have a target on our back now,” said Madras junior Sasha Esquiro, after the Buffaloes' 47-31 win at Caldera Tuesday night.
A year ago, it was all too easy to overlook Madras as a contender in the 4A field after it started the season 3-7. But then the White Buffaloes reeled off 11 consecutive wins to claim the Tri-Valley Conference title.
Madras then reached the state tournament, pulled off an upset over No. 2 Cascade in overtime, and ultimately took third place in Class 4A.
“Last year we learned that we just need to keep going,” said junior Rylan Davis, who finished with six points against Caldera. “Because you never know what could happen.”
The White Buffaloes, with their two all-tournament team players back in Davis (second team) and Esquiro (first team), are viewed as a state title contender, ranked second in the OSAA Today 4A coaches poll, only behind Baker, the top vote-getter.
Still, like any start to a season after losing two starters from last year’s starting lineup, there is still plenty to figure out in the early stages of the season.
“I feel good about the team but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be,” Say said. “There are a lot of flaws that have shown in our first three games. As we define and identify our roles we will start to gel. I’m still trying to find a rotation and find who does what well with each other.”
Three games into the season, the White Buffaloes are 2-1. They started with a 67-52 loss to Corbett, the team that ousted Madras in the state semifinals, before ending the Madras Tournament with a 57-22 win over Marshfield.
During Tuesday's victory over Caldera, the White Buffaloes displayed the growth that they needed, while still showing spurts of why they can be a dangerous team.
After the first quarter they trailed 9-5 to the Wolfpack — who were led by junior Hadley Williams’ 12 points, with sophomore Reese Bradbury and Alison Heinly pitching in six points. Playing in its first varsity season, Caldera held a narrow 18-16 lead going into halftime.
But then in the second half, Madras found an extra gear and turned a close game into a one-sided affair, outscoring Caldera 22-8 in the third quarter to cruise to a 16-point victory.
“We finally brought the intensity,” said Esquiro, who finished with a team-high 12 points. “It might not have been our best intensity, but it certainly picked up better than the first half.”
Part of the second half surge is attributed to Madras' press defense to create turnovers and fast-break attempts — it was a strategy that served the White Buffaloes well during their run last season, and again on Tuesday night.
"One of the reasons we like to press is because we are still a little on our heels in our half-court," Say said. "It is one of the things that we are really trying to tighten up so that when we need to press we are really efficient at it. This was a good night to practice it."
Madras may not be underdogs any more, but Esquiro said that there is still a lot of work to be done in the next 20 games spanning the next two months to make a return trip to the state tournament.
"We still need to grow together and click with the new girls," Esquiro said. "That way once we get to the playoffs, we will all be in sync and together as one."
