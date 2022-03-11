Madras’ Matty Buck (21) and Talise Wapsheli (5) play defense against Sisters' Josie Patton in a game earlier this season. Madras advanced to the 4A state semifinals with an overtime victory over Cascade Thursday night in Coos Bay.
COOS BAY — Sasha Esquiro scored 24 points to lead No. 7 Madras to a 69-60 overtime victory over No. 2 Cascade late Thursday night in a Class 4A girls basketball state quarterfinal game at Marshfield High School.
The White Buffaloes (16-8) will face No. 11 Corbett (22-3) in the semifinals at 8:15 p.m. Friday at Marshfield. A victory there will send them to the 4A state championship game on Saturday night.
Madras outscored Cascade 16-7 in overtime to get the win, making 10-of-12 free throws in the extra period.
Esquiro made 8-of-12 free throws in the game and also had four steals. Rylan Davis added 13 points for the White Buffaloes, and Kalise Holliday finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four steals.
Lily Libokmeto added 10 points in just 12 minutes of playing time for Madras.
Corbett defeated No. 3 Baker Thursday night to advance to the semifinal game against Madras.
The other semifinal on Friday night includes No. 13 Hidden Valley vs. No. 1 Philomath.
