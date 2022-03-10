CORVALLIS — The mid-season addition of Kyrah Daniels has taken the Ridgeview girls basketball team to places it has not been before.
In a game that was a stalemate until the final minutes, the transfer from Australia delivered, scoring 33 points to help send the No. 4 Ravens to the Class 5A state semifinals for the first time in program history with a 53-43 win over No. 5 Corvallis on Thursday at Gill Coliseum.
Daniels was the only Raven in double figures, as the Spartans made it a priority to try to slow Jenna Albrecht.
The IMC Player of the Year was held to six points but also dished out five assists and had four steals. Faye Davis had seven points and Lauren Harding had five points for the Ravens.
“Kyrah was ready to go today,” said Ridgeview coach Alicia Love. “Corvallis did a great job shutting down Jenna and so Kyrah stepped up in a big way.”
Daniels had 24 of her 33 points in the second half, and 16 of her team’s 20 fourth-quarter points.
“I kind of just got lost in it,” said Daniels, who also snagged 13 rebounds and was named the Moda Health Player of the Game. “I was just wanting to get the win and I did whatever it took. My teammates really set me up to be successful.”
It was essentially a road game for the Ravens (20-6), and a close one at that. There were 14 lead changes, six ties, and it was not until the final minutes of the game that Ridgeview claimed a lead larger than four points.
Even for a team that has played in the state tournament before, albeit two years ago, it took a little time to get the jitters out.
“It is nerve wracking,” Love said. “Every time there is a timeout it is reminding the players what we did to get here, and continue to play together.”
After 24 minutes, Corvallis (20-7) and Ridgeview were tied 33-33. Corvallis, which had hit seven 3-pointers in the game while the Ravens did not have any, suddenly went long stretches without scoring. Meanwhile, Ridgeview doubled up the Spartans, outscoring them 20-10 in the fourth quarter.
“It was still back and forth with about five minutes to go,” Daniels said. “Then we made a decision to play good defense and stay together as a team. We started moving the ball better on offense and that is when we really started to pull away.”
The Ravens have now won 11 games in a row and are 9-0 since Daniels joined the squad in early February.
In the semifinals it will be a rematch of Ridgeview’s third game of the season, as No. 9 Crescent Valley upset top-seeded Willamette Thursday afternoon. The Ravens won that first meeting against the Raiders 42-38 on Dec. 4 in Redmond. Tip-off between Crescent Valley and Ridgeview is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday.
A win on Friday, and the Ravens are playing for the state championship.
“It is a little unreal,” Love said. “All year we have talked about doing this, we have to believe. Even before we got Kyrah we were still thinking that. Adding her brought us to a whole other level. We have to rest up and be ready for another one.”
