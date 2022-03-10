CORVALLIS — Nothing seemed to go right for No. 3 Crook County against No. 11 Putnam in the Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinals Thursday night at Gill Coliseum.
In a lopsided 74-42 loss to the Kingsmen, a devastating full-court press and blistering hot shooting for 32 minutes ended the Cowgirls’ quest for a state title.
“We couldn’t match that quickness in practice,” said Crook County coach Bob Boback. “God bless them, they shot lights out and we ran into a tiger out there. It wasn’t from lack of effort, our kids always tried hard. We just turned the ball over.”
The Cowgirls (21-4) found themselves in a hole early after Putnam (20-6) raced to a 12-3 lead in the game’s first three minutes. Crook County clawed back into it late in the first quarter to make it a 19-15 game, but that is as close as they would get all night.
Four of the five Kingsmen starters scored in double fingers, led by senior Maddie Olma who had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists. Putnam shot 55% from the field and boasted a 14-9 assist-to-turnover ratio. Crook County shot 27% and had a 5-16 assist-to-turnover ratio.
“When you play your best sometimes it doesn’t work,” Boback said. “You have to give (Putnam) credit, they shot lights out. We tried to switch to a zone and we couldn’t get to everybody.”
Emma Bales was named the Moda Health Player of the Game for the Cowgirls. The senior finished with a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Josie Kasberger led Crook County with 13 points and Katelyn Weaver finished with nine points.
While a chance at a state title is out the window, the Cowgirls still have an opportunity to bring a trophy home to Prineville. Crook County will play the loser of No. 2 Silverton and No. 7 Springfield at 10:45 a.m. Friday. A victory in that game and Crook County is guaranteed a trophy and will play for fourth place.
“It will be interesting to see how they bounce back,” Boback said. “Right now we are 21-4, if we win the next two games — or even if we don’t — we have had a great year."
