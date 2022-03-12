CORVALLIS — No. 3 Crook County lost to No. 1 Willamette 61-54 Saturday in the fourth-place game at the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.
The Cowgirls (22-5) finished in sixth place, and the team accepted the state trophy after the game.
Emma Bales led Crook County with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. Josie Kasberger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
"They gave everything they can give," Crook County coach Bob Boback said. "They got down and they didn't lose any confidence, they kept playing hard. That's what these girls have done all year. They work till the very end."
High School Sports Scoreboard
Receive text alerts for scores and schedules
The Cowgirls trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter but came back to make it close toward the end. A layup by Kasberger cut the lead to 56-52 with 1:57 left in the game, but that's as close as they would come.
"We came out and won the second half," Boback said.
Brynn Smith led Willamette with 19 points. Victoria Nguyen added 14 points, six assists and five steals.
"We won more games this year than (Crook County) won the last five years combined," Boback said. "These girls put in the work and stayed together. It's just a great bunch."
—Mark Morical, The Bulletin
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for sports text alerts
The Bulletin's sports team wants to keep you updated on the latest sports news, including high school game scores, weekly schedules and breaking sports news. Let's chat! We'd love to hear your hot tips or answer questions.
Sign up for our newsletters
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.