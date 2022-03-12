Crook County takes sixth place

CORVALLIS — No. 3 Crook County lost to No. 1 Willamette 61-54 Saturday in the fourth-place game at the Class 5A girls basketball state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

The Cowgirls (22-5) finished in sixth place, and the team accepted the state trophy after the game.

Emma Bales led Crook County with 19 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. Josie Kasberger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

"They gave everything they can give," Crook County coach Bob Boback said. "They got down and they didn't lose any confidence, they kept playing hard. That's what these girls have done all year. They work till the very end."

The Cowgirls trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter but came back to make it close toward the end. A layup by Kasberger cut the lead to 56-52 with 1:57 left in the game, but that's as close as they would come.

"We came out and won the second half," Boback said.

Brynn Smith led Willamette with 19 points. Victoria Nguyen added 14 points, six assists and five steals.

"We won more games this year than (Crook County) won the last five years combined," Boback said. "These girls put in the work and stayed together. It's just a great bunch."

—Mark Morical, The Bulletin

