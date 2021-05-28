Her final high school basketball season has not gone as Ava Dennis envisioned when she was in the gym after school getting shots up as a freshman.
The only senior on the Lava Bears’ roster could not predict how different the world would be in her final weeks of high school than when she first set foot on the Bend High campus.
“When I was a freshman I looked forward to my senior year,” Dennis said. “You think about your senior year and how you want it to play out.”
She had no idea about the realities of playing high school basketball in 2021, which include starting the season less than a week before Memorial Day and having the regular season trimmed to eight games due to a teamwide exposure to COVID-19.
“It was tough. It was really disappointing because you don’t know you have it until you have symptoms,” Dennis said. “Then, everyone has it.”
What was the light at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic tunnel for most Oregon high school basketball teams turned out to be a train barreling down the tracks for the Lava Bear girls. A week before the season was set to start, nearly the entire Bend High girls program had to go into quarantine.
“It has been frustrating because we've only had a full crew for two practices,” said Bend coach Allison Gardner.
Thursday evening, girls basketball made its return to Bend High. The Lava Bears were just a little late to the basketball party that started most places around the state a week earlier, some as early as May 17.
In their second game of the season and home opener, the Lava Bears led crosstown rival Summit 31-30 in the game’s final minutes. But sophomore guard Rose Koehler scored four of her team-high 13 points in the game's final minute to lead Summit to the 34-31 victory.
“We had the typical early season game with too many turnovers,” said Bend coach Allison Gardner after the team's second loss in as many games to open the season. “The fact that we stuck it out and weren’t tired in the fourth quarter and we were still making plays, I was proud of that.”
Gardner said the circumstances surrounding the program have kept her up at night, wondering how to best navigate the season and recalibrate what the end goal is for the team in the extra-short season.
The Lava Bears — who lost their first game of the season Tuesday at Sheldon, 59-30 — are inexperienced, have had little practice time and are still trying to remain competitive.
"I have so many players that have never seen a varsity minute until today," Gardner said after Thursday night's loss. "So the question is where do we put them so the moment isn’t too big for them, not make them a defensive liability. But all you can ask is that they play hard and try their best and see how it goes."
Even players with varsity experience, like junior Lena Zahniser, are being quickly thrown into action. Last Saturday, Zahniser was playing a softball doubleheader. Three days later she was back on the hardwood.
"It was a fast transition," Zahniser said. "Basketball is such a fast-paced game compared to softball, so to make that switch was really difficult."
With only three weeks and six games remaining on their regular-season schedule, Bend High is just trying to live in the moment. Considering the past month the team has endured, it is all that the Lava Bears can do.
"I’m just expecting us to get better," Dennis said. "I don’t know where this team is going to go but I hope since it is a young team, they use this as a learning experience. Not just on the court but life in general because this is a pivotal moment in our lives. I hope that this team will be able to grow from this."
