My how the tides have turned in the Intermountain Conference.
After the Jan. 26 games, the IMC looked like it was already decided. The Summit girls had jumped out and won their first seven league games, while everyone else, including Mountain View, stumbled early and often in league play.
Winning just four of their first seven IMC games, the Cougars had a lot of ground to make up to get back into the race.
“If we even wanted a chance to take first, we had to beat every team,” said junior post Avery Andrews. “Once we started winning games, we knew that we had to work even harder to get to the top.”
Early on Friday night’s 56-51 victory by Mountain View, the Storm appeared to be well on its way to ending a two-game skid and all but clinching the IMC crown.
But a game that once looked lopsided took on the vibe of a nip-and-tuck postseason game between two playoff-bound teams, and it all came down to the final seconds. When the final buzzer sounded, Mountain View had won its eighth game in a row.
“Both teams played up to the moment,” said Mountain View coach Jon Corbett. “I’m super proud of my girls for doing that. Can’t beat these type of games.”
Summit (14-7, 9-4 IMC) started hot, jumping out to a 6-0 lead, then leading by as many as 10 in the opening frame — and it appeared as though the Storm was going to run Mountain View (15-6, 10-3) off its own court in the first quarter. But the Cougars remained resilient.
After all, trailing early then rallying back had been the norm in the two previous matchups against the Storm.
“We knew they were going to come out guns-a-blazin’ and our coach said they were going to try and punch us in the mouth,” said junior Kasey Booster. “I think we just fought back, then once we got back on top, it was kinda onward from there.”
A 16-8 first quarter deficit turned into a 25-25 tie going into halftime. During the comeback in the second quarter, Booster eclipsed 1,000 career points on her second basket of the game.
The junior was unaware she had reached the milestone until Corbett handed her a plaque after the game.
“I was really in shock,” Booster said. “It feels really good. That was one of my goals coming into high school.”
Career benchmarks aside, it was a tightly played third quarter. The two Mountain View juniors went basket for basket against Summit’s seniors after halftime.
The Cougars scored 16 points in the third quarter, 14 of them coming from Booster and Andrews, while the Storm scored 17 points in the quarter, 12 of them coming from senior guards Rose Koehler and Sam Coronado (with sophomore Emerson Williams pitching in the other five).
Mountain View trailed 42-41 going into the final quarter, until Andrews scored the first six Cougar points of the frame to retake the lead.
Andrews, who got injured in the first game of the season and missed much of the first half of the campaign, has started to regain her form. In the win, the junior post finished with 22 points.
“She was very sick this morning and we were worried she wasn’t going to play,” Corbett said. “She had a great night, she definitely stepped up. I think the more we play, the more comfortable she is. Now that we have her back in the rotation, it has made a huge difference.”
Even though the Cougars held a slim three-point lead with just over four minutes remaining, Booster felt like they had the game in the bag.
“I came out of a timeout and I grabbed my team and told them that this was our game to win,” said Booster, who finished with a team-high 23 points. “We really wanted it.”
In the loss, Koehler finished with a game-high 26 points, Coronado finished with 15 and Williams with eight.
A scenario is in play where three teams can claim the IMC crown. First, it would require Mountain View, Summit and Ridgeview to all win their Tuesday matchups.
Then Ridgeview will host Mountain View for the third time on Friday night. Should all three win on Tuesday and the Ravens beat Mountain View Friday in the regular season finale, three teams will finish with an 11-4 conference record.
On top of that, no team would hold a tiebreaker over one another. Ridgeview will have the series win over Mountain View, Mountain View already holds the series win over Summit, and Summit holds the series win over Ridgeview.
But Corbett is just focused on Tuesday’s game against Caldera before even thinking about a potential conference title game against Ridgeview.
“Every time we have ever started looking ahead into the future, it turns around and bites us,” Corbett said. “We are just focused on playing well on Tuesday, then after that, we will see.”
