Thursday night's rendition of the Bend High-Summit girls basketball rivalry featured two teams in dire need of victories heading into the final three weeks of the regular season.
Summit was seeking its first Mountain Valley Conference win after a pair of close conference losses and Bend High was in the midst of a two-game losing streak.
After keeping the Storm scoreless for nearly the entire fourth quarter, the Lava Bears put an end to their losing streak with a 46-36 win over their cross-town rival to stay in the hunt in the crowded MVC.
"Aside from it being just another win, doing it without one of our key players (Olive Nye) and asking a lot from players who don't usually get that pressure, to see them handle that and rise to the occasion is what I am most proud of," said Bend High coach Allison Gardner. "It bodes well for us moving forward."
The first eight minutes were dominated by the Lava Bears (7-5 overall, 2-2 MVC). Junior Ellie Cook drained a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the first quarter, which capped off an impressive start for Bend.
“Going into this game we knew that we really needed this win and knew that we could do it,” said senior guard Peyton Gardner, who finished with 13 points for the Lava Bears. “Right from the get-go we started off the way that we wanted to and that was really awesome.”
But Summit (6-6, 0-4) is no stranger to digging itself out of an early hole. Junior Rose Koehler scored six of her team-high 10 points and junior Aspen Edwards added five of her seven points in the second quarter to quickly turn a 17-7 deficit into a 24-21 game by halftime.
The Lava Bears had multiple chances to seal the win with free throws, but going 13-of-29 at the line kept the door open for the Storm to stay in the game.
“It is definitely a little scary,” Peyton Gardner said. “The free throws weren’t falling. When we were up we were going to keep the ball out of their hands and that is what we did.”
While the Storm rallied to get within two points heading into the fourth quarter, the Lava Bears sustained long offensive possessions and put the clamps on defensively. They outscored Summit 11-3 in the final period.
“I feel like we have been doing a really good job executing the game plan lately,” said Bend forward Chloe LeLuge.
A lengthy, long-limbed sophomore, LeLuge led all scorers with 20 points, doing most of her damage off the pick-and-roll and offensive rebounds.
It took a little recruiting from Gardner to keep the all-state volleyball player from focusing solely on her primary sport.
“I really want to play volleyball in college, but basketball is a nice, fun sport that I get to do during the offseason,” LeLuge said. “And I’m loving it.”
While just three weeks remain in the regular season, MVC play is just beginning. Following the conclusion of West Salem-Bend and McKay-Summit, both played Friday night past The Bulletin's print deadline, the Storm and the Lava Bears will each have played nine conference games in the span of 25 days. That's a significant increase for the two squads that played a combined 12 games between Dec. 28 and Jan. 28 due to games being canceled or rescheduled because of COVID-19.
“I feel like I'm trying to keep the kids focused on basketball, but I know the outside world is affecting them when they walk into the gym,” Allison Gardner said. “Our motto has just been to forget (COVID-19) for two hours and have fun playing basketball. But it is hard to forget when games are canceled. We are trying to keep a flow, but (cancellations) happen and you have to readjust.”
The MVC title remains up for grabs, as five of the eight teams are within two games of first place with plenty of time to make a run.
“We need players back and healthy going into the second half of league,” Peyton Gardner said. “Even though we have been down some players, others have stepped up and have gotten better.”
