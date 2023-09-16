SISTERS — With 2.8 seconds left on the clock and the game knotted at 22, sophomore Reid Woodson lined up for a 27-yard field goal that would give Sisters the win and secure its first 3-0 start to the season in nearly a decade.
Not even multiple timeouts from Elmira bothered Woodson, who was unfazed by the extra time for the potential game-winning kick.
“It is just mental,” Woodson said. “Before the game I was kicking from further, so I treated it like a practice kick.”
The snap was perfect, the hold from senior Justin DeSmet was clean and Woodson's kick was true.
Sisters 25, Elmira 22.
The Outlaws entered the season unsure of who would step into the kicking role. After a game-winning kick as time expired, and a game-altering punt, there was no question that Sisters had a weapon in Woodson’s right foot.
“He just wants to do really well for us,” said Sisters coach Gary Thorson. “He has taken that leadership role as a kicker.”
For the second time in three games, the Outlaws have won in the closing seconds. In the season opener, junior wideout Landen Scott hauled in a touchdown to beat Burns 19-13. Friday night at Reed Stadium, Sisters put together a game-winning drive in the final 1:11 to pick up its third win in as many games.
“We both had our chances,” Thorson said. “Both teams made a lot of mistakes and played really hard. Our youth shows at times, but boy are we scrappy. We had multiple opportunities to lose that game, but they kept scrapping.”
“Scrappy” is a perfect way to describe Sisters’ win over Elmira. Multiple lead changes paired major swings in momentum were constant throughout the Mountain Valley League opener.
Sisters looked in control of the game when it stopped Elmira’s first possession of the game then proceeded to march down the field and score on a five-yard touchdown run by junior wideout Dawson Roberson.
The Outlaws then got a 55-yard touchdown run from sophomore running back Ethan Eby to take an eight-point lead in the second quarter. In the closing minutes of the first half, clinging to an eight-point lead, junior corner Kolbi Cotner picked off a pass in the end zone. Sisters had momentum on its side and a chance to extend its lead to two scores before the half.
But the next offensive play was a fumbled snap and a turnover. Two plays later Elmira, which was steadily moving the ball all evening, scored to trim the lead down to two. Elmira had a successful onside kick to open the second half, then marched down to score.
In the blink of an eye, Sisters saw its eight-point lead turn into a five-point deficit.
But once again, Woodson's leg came up with a big play.
Woodson boomed a punt and Elmira’s returner muffed the catch, the ball bounced out of his hands and right in Roberson’s hands. Roberson then returned to fumble for a touchdown to give the Outlaws a 22-19 lead, and new life in the game.
“Once the ball was in the air, I could see that it wasn’t going to go into his hands,” Roberson said. “So I just went straight for the ball, scooped it and scored.”
Elmira marched down the field for a potential game-winning drive, but the Sisters defense held tough inside the 10-yard line, forcing the Falcons to settle for a game-tying field goal with just over a minute remaining.
It proved to be just enough time for the Outlaws.
Scott once again came up with a big catch to jump-start the winning drive with a difficult diving catch on the sideline for a big gain to inch the Outlaws closer to field goal. Then junior running back Kale Mock rumbled inside the 15-yard line.
Woodson’s kick gave the Outlaws their first 3-0 start to a season since 2015.
Sisters will begin its first of four road games next Friday, when the team travels to face La Pine.
“They want to do well,” Thorson said. “For our first 22 practices, only four of them were outside because of the smoke. And on top of that, the air conditioning was broken. It was a mess. But these guys continue to show up, we have had the best participation since I’ve been here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.