One thing is guaranteed when a team advances to the state quarterfinals — no bad teams are remaining.
Three Central Oregon football teams — Summit, Bend High and La Pine — are one win away from advancing to the state semifinals.
“There are eight teams left, at this point every one is a good team,” said Bend High coach Matt Craven.
Should the Hawks, Lava Bears and Storm all win Friday night, it will be the first time since 2007 that at least three Central Oregon teams have advanced to the state semifinals. That year, Bend, Mountain View, Sisters and Culver all made it to the final four in their respective classifications.
The Storm have all the reason to be confident going into their Class 5A state quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 Central (of Independence), which knocked off No. 9 Eagle Point 10-6 in the first round.
After all, Summit has yet to lose to a 5A team and has already picked up wins this season over three — Bend High, Wilsonville and Thurston — of the top four seeds in the field. However, not too long ago Summit found itself in an eerily similar situation that ended in defeat.
In 2016, the Storm started the year with a loss to 6A Clackamas (2022 started with a loss to Tualatin) then reeled off nine-straight wins to earn the No. 1 seed, as is the case this season. But in the quarterfinals they were upset by No. 8 Dallas (from the same conference as Central) in the quarterfinals.
“We have reiterated that,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt, who was on the coaching staff in 2016. “They are making the playoffs for a reason. We expect Central to come over and give us a hell of a ballgame.
“Offensively they look strong," Hyatt added. “They look similar to us, defensively. They fly around to the ball, they are sound fundamentally. I think this is one of those, as a coach, makes you nervous.”
The Lava Bears are seeking their first trip to the state semifinals since 2007 and second since 1966. Bend will host No. 6 South Albany, which beat Mountain View 35-7 in the first round, in a 5A state quarterfinal matchup between two run-heavy teams.
“They are going to make you physically beat them to win,” Craven said. “They want to bruise you up front and want to run the football. It might be the world's fastest football game.”
This fall, Bend has been one of the surprise teams, winning all of its games outside of its lone loss to Summit in early October. Last fall, the Lava Bears ran into multiple COVID-19 related roadblocks, and they had to forfeit one game and then patch together teams made up of a lot of sub-varsity players just to be able to play. So it was not a surprise that Bend snuck up on some teams this fall, according to Craven.
“Coming out of COVID era it was hard to gauge what anyone was going to be,” Craven said. “This was a team that was going to be really talented, but didn’t really get a chance to show it. We had a team, then didn’t have a team. It was just nuts. It has been nice to have an uninterrupted season.”
With a team of 36 seniors, the Lava Bears are a win away from one of the best seasons in the history of the program, which last claimed a state title in 1940.
“This is a large senior class that has played together for literally a decade, they know each other, as best as teammates can know one another," Craven said. "I think they know that this is a special time in their life and they want to take advantage of that.”
While Summit and Bend will both play at home Friday night at 7 p.m., for La Pine to make the semifinals for the second time in as many seasons, it needs to pull an upset on the road, also Friday at 7 p.m.
The Hawks face an uphill climb to reach the 3A semifinals for a second consecutive year when they travel to Spiegelberg Stadium in Medford to take on undefeated and No. 2 seed Cascade Christian.
The Challengers have presented all sorts of challenges this fall for opposing defenses. No team in 3A has come close to scoring as many points as Cascade Christian’s 520 points in its 10-game schedule.
“They have a ton of talent, lot of quality coaches,” said La Pine coach Bo DeForest, who was named the Mountain Valley Conference’s Coach of the Year. “They are very fast, skilled guys and pretty good athletes. It’ll be the best team we have played this year.”
While Friday night will be the first official meeting between La Pine and Cascade Christian, the two teams got a small taste of playing against one another last fall in the season opener. However, smoke from wildfires caused poor air quality and the game was called at halftime.
“We are excited for another shot at them,” DeForest said. “And hopefully settle some unfinished business. We feel happy we still have a chance, we feel good about our game plan going into the game.”
