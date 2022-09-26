Three weeks ago, the Summit football team was celebrating a 48-10 victory over Thurston for its first win of the season. It was an eye-opening game in which the Colts scored just one touchdown in a contest dominated by the Summit defense.

Meanwhile, that same night in the Portland metro area, the Storm’s next two opponents — Westview and Wilsonville — were in the middle of an offensive shootout.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-383-0307,

brathbone@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.