Three weeks ago, the Summit football team was celebrating a 48-10 victory over Thurston for its first win of the season. It was an eye-opening game in which the Colts scored just one touchdown in a contest dominated by the Summit defense.
Meanwhile, that same night in the Portland metro area, the Storm’s next two opponents — Westview and Wilsonville — were in the middle of an offensive shootout.
Westview’s Jordan Fisher ran for 351 yards and four touchdowns and Wilsonville quarterback Kallen Gutridge threw for 338 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more in Wilsonville’s 44-39 win.
Upon getting an update from that game, Summit coach Corben Hyatt appeared all too eager for those two offenses to make the trip to Bend to see just how good they would fare against Summit’s swarming defense.
In both games, Summit’s defense, coordinated by Scott Clements, made life miserable for offenses known to light up the scoreboard. The Storm defeated Wilsonville 33-21 on Saturday and beat Westview 28-12 on Sept. 16.
“He’s got those kids dialed in the last three years,” Hyatt said of Clements. “They believe in what he calls. Knowing that our defenses will generally cut (other teams’ scoring) in half, is great.”
Summit’s nonleague schedule included four teams expected to be playing late into November. In the win over Wilsonville Saturday evening, the Storm (3-1) were led by a defense on a mission to prove that it can stop any team’s offense.
“Our whole drive has been that (Wilsonville) thinks that they can come into our crib, our house and prove that they are the No. 1 team in the state,” said senior safety Charlie Ozolin, who had an interception in Saturday’s win. “That has gotten us going this week.”
Against pass-happy Wilsonville — which was averaging 31 points a game before Saturday’s contest — the Storm pitched a shutout in the first half and the Wildcats did not get their third touchdown until there was less than a minute in the game and the outcome was not in doubt. The Storm intercepted two passes and recovered a fumble.
A week earlier against Westview, Summit held star running back Fisher to just 78 yards and 3 yards per carry. He came into that game averaging nearly 300 yards a game and had scored six touchdowns in the first two games.
“He is a great athlete, we have so much respect for him,” Ozolin said. “For him to come here and for us to hold him to 78 that felt amazing.”
Even in Summit’s lone loss this year in the season opener against Tualatin and its “Ricky Bobby” offense, the Storm held the Timberwolves to 19 points, well below the 41 points per game they averaged in their next three games.
“With all the four-and-outs, punt after punt, I can see teams getting frustrated,” said senior linebacker Chip Allers, who had two sacks and forced a fumble against the Wildcats. “It is not easy going against our defense, but at the end of the day, no matter how they are feeling or what time of the game we are hustling to the ball and getting to the ball. That is what is special about us.”
The success of the Summit defense can be boiled down to one word: trust.
According to Clements, the Storm are able play fast and physical because they are able to focus on their job and their job alone.
“There is just so much trust in one another,” Ozolin said. “Our defensive line, as defensive backs, we know they are going to be sound. The linebackers always do their thing. We all have trust in one another.”
As impressive of a start as the Storm have had, Hyatt was quick to note that these wins don’t mean much if they don’t take care of business in Intermountain Conference play, which starts Friday against Ridgeview.
For the defense, it will be back to work proving that it is one of the best defenses in state. Because, even holding a high-powered offense to well below its season average is not good enough for Clements.
Said Clements of the Wilsonville game and looking ahead to Ridgeview: “I’m going to try and find a way to shave 21 points off of this one.”
