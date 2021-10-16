Three goals were set by the Summit football team this season, and Friday night it crossed off two of those goals.
With a 34-17 win over Mountain View Saturday evening — the Storm's first over the Cougars since 2015 — the Storm secured the Bend city title, having already beaten Bend High earlier in the season. Next on the list was securing a playoff spot, which the Storm clinched with the win as well.
“It doesn’t get better than this,” said junior quarterback Hogan Carmichael, who tossed two touchdown passes in the victory. “We came out and wanted to win. We haven’t beaten these guys since 2015. Our seniors haven’t beaten them in their high school careers.”
Coming off a tough loss to West Salem, a cross-town rivalry was just what the Storm (5-2 overall, 4-1 Special District 6) needed after losing a shot at potentially winning the conference the previous week.
“They were pretty dejected and I wasn’t sure how they were going to respond after that,” said Summit coach Corben Hyatt. “The great thing is you have a rival the next game and that was huge for us to bounce back.”
Both Hyatt and Carmichael credited the work of the offensive line — juniors Hank Brundage, Spencer Elliott and Carter Nelson, sophomore Braden Bailey, and senior Henry Hagan — in Saturday night's victory.
The group opened running lanes for sophomore Sam Stephens (one rushing touchdown) and junior Chip Allers (two rushing touchdowns) while giving Carmichael enough time to find open receivers. Senior Joe Schutz and junior Lucas Steffen each caught touchdown passes.
"They just dominated tonight," Hyatt said. "They did everything tonight. They controlled the line of scrimmage and that's what wins ball games."
Mountain View (3-4, 1-3) suffered a major blow to its offense on the second possession of the first quarter. Senior quarterback Jakoby Moss left the game with an injury to his throwing arm and did not return for the remainder of the game.
In his place for the rest of the game was sophomore Connor Crum. While the Cougar offense was able to move the ball, it was not able to get into the end zone despite multiple trips to the red zone.
Senior running back Sayre Williamson scored both Mountain View touchdowns, the first coming off a 100-yard kickoff return in the final minute of the first half. His second came late in the fourth quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run.
