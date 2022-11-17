Oddly enough, Summit football coach Corben Hyatt sensed a little less nerves among his team leading into Friday night’s semifinal game against No. 4 Thurston than he felt going into last week’s quarterfinal tilt with No. 8 Central.
Although the Storm would handle the Panthers 35-7 to advance, it was a bit uncomfortable not knowing much about them heading into a do-or-die playoff game.
“Not having a true understanding of who Central was,” Hyatt said. “There were some nerves.”
That will not be the case when the top-seeded Storm (10-1) take on the Colts (9-2) for a second time this season — this time with a Class 5A state title game berth on the line at 7 p.m. Friday at Willamette University in Salem.
“Going into the season it was our goal to be one of the top four teams playing in the state semifinals,” said Summit senior quarterback Hogan Carmichael. “And now here we are.”
To advance to the state title game against either No. 2 Wilsonville or No. 3 Bend High the day after Thanksgiving, the Storm will have to beat a team it already defeated earlier this season.
In their second game this season, Summit picked up its first win of the year against Thurston in a lopsided 48-10 victory, in which it took nearly a whole first half for the Colts to gain a first down against the swarming Storm defense.
But that was more than two months ago, and Thurston has rolled off nine consecutive wins since that loss on Sept. 9.
Thurston is no stranger to playing this late into the postseason. Aside from the 2020 season, which was canceled due to COVID-19, the Colts have made it to the state championship game in each of the past three seasons — bringing home state titles in 2018 and 2019, while finishing second to Silverton last fall.
The Storm, on the other hand, have not played in a semifinal game since they won the state title in 2015, years before any of the current players were on the team.
“Thurston has been in this situation,” Hyatt said. “They have been there and their coaching staff is used to getting kids ready for semifinal games.”
But, Summit has improved as well.
This fall, the Storm put in a new scheme that relied on zone-read runs with a more vertical passing game. It took a couple of weeks for it to get into sync. The first time Thurston and Summit squared off, the offense had yet to hit its stride. But after taking down Westview in the third game of the season, the Storm were not held to under 33 points the remainder of the season.
There was a small move made to the offensive line that helped unlock the offense. To start the season, the right side of the offensive line had junior Braden Bailey playing guard, the position he had played last season, and junior Zach High playing tackle. A couple games into the season, the two switched positions.
“We just felt (High’s) natural position was inside,” Hyatt said. “As an outside fan, you might not know the intricacies of the offensive line. You have to have guys in the right spot.”
Once the offense found its footing it became extremely balanced, as junior running back Sam Stephens ran for a school record 1,221 yards and 17 touchdowns while Charmichael has eclipsed 2,000 yards passing with 31 touchdown passes.
For a position like quarterback that is viewed as a really challenging position, with the pocket that the offensive line provides and the weapons on the outside, Carmichael says his job is pretty easy when the offense is rolling.
“I just have to throw the ball,” Carmichael said. “That’s really it.”
Thurston and Summit meeting again this late in the playoffs comes with little surprise given the Colts' winning pedigree and the Storm returning most of last year's 6A quarterfinal team.
Now that the game is finally here, there is nothing but excitement heading into Friday's game.
“Not a lot of teams get to play in semifinal games, but we do,” Carmichael said. “It is going to be a great experience for me and my teammates.”
