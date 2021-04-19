PREP FOOTBALL
Redmond, RV players earn honors
Nine players from either Redmond High or Ridgeview High earned first team all-conference honors in 5A Special District 1 football, according to a Monday news release.
Redmond's Seth Womack was named the coach of the year in the conference, leading Redmond to a 5-1 overall record and a first-place finish in Special District 1.
Redmond players earning first-team all-conference honors were all seniors: running back Austin Carter, wide receiver/safety Kole Davis, defensive lineman Jax Cummings, linebacker Blaine Aamodt and cornerback Charlie Rawlings.
Panthers' quarterback Hayden Parrish was second-team all conference. La Salle quarterback Ryan Rosumny was first team and the offensive player of the year in Special District 1.
Ridgeview finished 2-4 overall, in fifth place in Special District 1.
First team all-conference players for the Ravens were all seniors as well: running back/linebacker Gannon Jeter, wide receiver Josh Biever, offensive tackle Chuck Sheldon and offensive guard/defensive lineman Logan Shenk.
